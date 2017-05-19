Skyline Drug Task Force makes arrests in Waynesboro
Published Friday, May. 19, 2017, 11:04 am
Members of the Waynesboro Police SWAT Team and the Skyline Drug Task Force executed search warrants at two local residences for suspected narcotics distribution on Wednesday.
At 4:30 a.m. the joint team executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Grayson Avenue in the City of Waynesboro. At this residence, police seized a pound of marijuana, a half ounce of crack cocaine and several hundred dollars in U.S. currency.
Arrested were Bonnie and Kevin Wilson of the residence. Bonnie Lynne Wilson, 31, was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana and felony possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. Kevin Devon Wilson, 33, was charged with felony possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and felony possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Both were held at Middle River Regional Jail.
At approximately 5:45 a.m., the joint team executed a second search warrant at a residence in the 2100 block of Cortland Street, also in the city. Police found numerous suspects at the residence and Albert Vincent Cox, 55, of the residence, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Police seized additional evidence that will be sent to the Virginia Department of Forensics lab and likely yield more charges.
Cox also was held at Middle River Regional Jail.
