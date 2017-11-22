Skyline Drug Task Force arrests Waynesboro man on cocaine, heroin, gun charges

A Waynesboro man faces multiple charges after raids at two locations in the city on Monday.

Kelvin Jaray Sease, 28, of Waynesboro, was arrested at the scene on King Avenue and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sease is currently being held at the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Members of the Skyline Drug Task Force and the Waynesboro Police SWAT Team conducted simultaneous search warrants at two locations in the city on Monday. First, the SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of King Avenue. Task Force members then immediately executed a second search warrant on a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Shiloh Avenue.

Police netted more than $19,000 in cash, approximately 3 ounces of cocaine, several grams of heroin and a loaded Glock 9mm handgun from the vehicle on Shiloh Avenue.

The street value of the cocaine is approximately $3,750, and the street value of the heroin is approximately $200.