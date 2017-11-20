Skyline Drug Task Force arrests Staunton man for meth, marijuana, date rape drug offenses

A Staunton man was arrested last week on several drug charges resulting from a Skyline Drug Task Force investigation.

Steven Nicholas Maddox, 36, of Staunton, was arrested on Nov. 15 and charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug, gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana (second offense)

The investigation began Nov. 8, 2017, when the SDTF was contacted by Homeland Security Investigations/Immigration and Customs Enforcement about a suspicious package from China destined for Maddox and to be delivered to a Staunton address. Once Maddox took possession of the package, he was taken into custody. Upon his arrest, Maddox was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Forensic testing determined the package contained GBL, a precursor to gamma-hydroxybutyric (GHB). GBL and GHB are more commonly known as “club” drugs or “date rape” drugs.

Maddox was arrested at the scene and is currently being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.