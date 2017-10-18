 jump to example.com
 

Skyline Drug Task Force arrests previously deported Sureno 13 gang member

Published Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, 12:26 pm

Gustavo CruzMembers of the Skyline Drug Task Force arrested 28-year-old Gustavo Guillen Cruz in the Stuarts Draft area of Augusta County.

Cruz was charged with simple possession of methamphetamine.

Cruz, who was previously deported in November 2014 after being convicted of possession of methamphetamine in Waynesboro, is a self-admitted member of the Hispanic street gang Sureno 13. Cruz is currently being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
2017 Great Southeast Shakeout earthquake drill set for Thursday
Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission seeks grant applications
Virginia Tech community launches crowdfunding campaign to prep high schoolers for STEM careers
Michele Edwards receives social workers endorsement in 20th House race
Virginia Spirits Month 2017 boosts sales 70 percent
Nine best personal finance influencers and publications for saving money
The Special Consensus to scare up a bluegrass crowd at Court Square Theater
Charlottesville approves supplemental rental assistance program