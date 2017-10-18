Skyline Drug Task Force arrests previously deported Sureno 13 gang member

Members of the Skyline Drug Task Force arrested 28-year-old Gustavo Guillen Cruz in the Stuarts Draft area of Augusta County.

Cruz was charged with simple possession of methamphetamine.

Cruz, who was previously deported in November 2014 after being convicted of possession of methamphetamine in Waynesboro, is a self-admitted member of the Hispanic street gang Sureno 13. Cruz is currently being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.