Skyline Drug Task Force arrests Augusta County couple on drug, child abuse charges
Published Thursday, Jul. 27, 2017, 6:39 pm
Skyline Drug Task Force arrests Augusta County couple on drug, child abuse charges
A Greenville couple faces drug and child neglect charges following an investigation conducted by the Skyline Drug Task Force.
Ronnie L. Williams, 42, was arrested July 25, on one count of manufacturing, sale or possession of a controlled substance and one count of abuse and neglect of a child with injury. Susan D. Williams, 39, was arrested on the same day and charged with one count of abuse and neglect of a child with injury.
An investigation led task force members to a motel in the 3500 block of Lee Jackson Highway. The task force seized approximately 3 ounces of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia from the motel room where the couple and a juvenile were living.
The task force members notified the Augusta County Child Protective and Preventative Services concerning the juvenile.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
The Skyline Drug Task Force is composed of investigators from the Waynesboro Police Department, Staunton Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Department, Nelson County Sheriff’s Department and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.
