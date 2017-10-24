Skyline Drug Task Force announces two arrests in Augusta County meth trafficking investigation
Members of the Skyline Drug Task Force, the Augusta County SWAT Team and the Staunton Police CIRT Team executed a narcotics search warrant in the 3800 block of Churchville Avenue in Churchville on Oct. 19.
The search warrant was the culmination of a lengthy investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in the Churchville area of Augusta County.
At the residence, police recovered 32 grams of methamphetamine, 50 grams of marijuana, six firearms, and over $13,000 in cash.
Nicholas Dorsey, 36, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm while in possession of a narcotic and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Richard Gregory, 46, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while in possession of a narcotic.
There were several other suspects detained at the scene. This led to additional drug evidence being seized. This evidence will be sent to the forensic lab for testing and additional charges are pending.
Both arrestees were Churchville residents and both are currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
