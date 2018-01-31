Six Virginia Cavaliers earn All-ACC football academic honors

Six Virginia Cavaliers have been named to the 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference All-Academic Football Team, as announced by league commissioner John Swofford. It marks the second time in three seasons that UVA has had six All-ACC Academic honorees. UVA also had six recipients in 2015.

Micah Kiser (Sr., Baltimore, Md., higher education) for the third year in a row earned first-team All-ACC honors and was named to the All-ACC Academic team. It marks the 30th time since 1954 a Cavalier accomplished this feat and it’s the 21st time since 1990. Kiser is the first player in program history to be a three-time recipient of first-team All-ACC accolades and All-ACC Academic honors in the same season.

Kiser is only the sixth Cavalier to earn All-ACC Academic honors three times in a career, joining Al Sinesky (1967-68-69), Ken Fulp (1975-76-77), Pat Chester (1979-80-82), Marcus Hamilton (2003-04-05) and Tom Santi (2005-06-07).

Tight end Evan Butts (Jr., Springfield, Pa., psychology), punter Lester Coleman (Jr., Martinsville, Va., Economics), offensive lineman Jack English (Sr., Richmond, Va., higher education), linebacker Jordan Mack (So., Lithonia, Ga., undeclared) and offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer (R-Fr., Highlands Ranch, Colo., undeclared) join Kiser on the All-ACC Academic team. It is the first career honors for Butts, Coleman, English, Mack and Reinkensmeyer.

English and Kiser both graduated last May and were doing graduate work during the 2017 season.

The ACC has selected an ACC All-Academic Team every year since 1954, and with the addition of the six Cavaliers, UVA has had 224 student-athletes earn such honors since the inception of the award.

To be eligible for consideration for the team, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.00 grade point average for the previous semester and maintained a 3.00 cumulative average during his undergraduate and/or graduate academic career. All 14 ACC schools were represented on the team.