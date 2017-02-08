 jump to example.com

Six boyish habits a man should abandon

Published Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 11:29 am

Modern young people obviously become mature later than their ancestors. The entire culture of today is focused on youth – despite the world population gets older, the majority of all products and services remains targeted at the younger audience. So there’s nothing extraordinary about the fact that many people delay their adulthood. However, the time to grow up comes sooner or later, and you even have to put your childish behaviours aside to, for example, discover the pros of dating a Russian girl or finally build a healthy family.

 

1. Uncertainty

This is one of the distinctive features of a boyish character – all teenagers go through the phase of total insecurity. They are constantly in need of reassurance, which influences their dating life. But if you are not in your teens anymore, it’s time to learn how to deal with it by yourself. We all need backing from our partners sometimes; however, your girlfriend won’t be able to feel happy by your side if you are always distressed due to your fails (or, what’s even worse, her success). Develop your self-sufficiency and the ability to be proud of your dearest people!

 

2. Poor communication

Oral communication is what actually builds a love relationship – and relationships between people in general. A grown man should be able to lead conversations of different types, be it an online chatter or a face-to-face discussion of big issues. Avoid saying something you don’t mean nor hesitate to express your feelings towards a girl. Again, it’s all about your confidence: know what to say, when, and how. Straightforwardness is another manly trait which attracts women to you so work on it and success will follow.

 

3. Acting like a nerd

Of course, you are erudite and brainy like no one else. Believe me, she also knows it! You don’t have to prove your intellectual level by constantly explaining everything to her, or correcting her on trivia, or give extra details untimely. Because it may be so boring! Not to mention you make your girlfriend feel insecure about her own smartens this way. Challenges and discussions are fun only if they took place at the right moment. Keep the things simpler and don’t provoke fights on minor subjects. Otherwise, they will result in breakup one day.

 

4. Sticking to women’s physical attractiveness

It’s definitely impossible to give a comprehensive definition of the female beauty. There are as many conceptions of it as people on the Earth. Modern boys are surrounded by pictures of women who are considered to be beauty icons – you have probably seen those on the Internet or catalogues. But as a mature guy, you should understand that the great proportion of this glamour is achieved by special technical means. Real girls aren’t flawless yet not less attractive than retouched images of models.

 

5. Hesitation

How often do you refuse to approach a girl because you have no idea if she is who you really need? Or because you’re afraid of being rejected? Both cases show your indecisiveness and something needs to be done about it. Determine your dating goals and preferences and learn how to approach a lady of your dream when you eventually meet her! Don’t expect her to take the first step first.

 

6. Having no idea of your future

Not that I suggest you pre-plan your every single step but it is necessary to figure out what you wish to achieve in your life. A sense of purpose is also a characteristic of a man. Think of what you can do the best and how to apply these skills to your work. This refers not only to your career goal but to your relationship goals as well. Determined guys always have a big chance of attracting the right women.

