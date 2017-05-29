 jump to example.com

Single-day tickets available for Red Wing Roots Music Festival

Published Monday, May. 29, 2017, 6:39 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Organizers of the fifth annual Red Wing Roots Music Festival announce that a limited number of single day tickets will go on sale June 1, 2017. This year’s festival will feature three-time GRAMMY winner Steve Earle and the Dukes, Lake Street Dive, The Steel Wheels, West Virginia Music Hall of Fame inductee Tim O’Brien and two-time GRAMMY winner Sarah Jarosz, along with many others.

Red Wing Roots Music FestivalRed Wing Roots has enjoyed a steady growth in ticket sales since its debut in 2013, and has attracted sell-out crowds on Saturday each of the past two years. Tickets sales are significantly ahead of previous years, and with a commitment to maintaining the festival’s small, familyfriendly feel, it’s likely the festival will sell out all 3-day and single day tickets this year.

Tucked away in the Shenandoah Valley, the Red Wing Roots Music Festival takes place July 1416, 2017 at Natural Chimneys Park in Mt. Solon, VA. The three-day music festival has become a hallmark for family and outdoor fun in the summer, surrounded by the natural beauty of Natural Chimneys Park. Four stages, each with a vibe of its own, and 40 bands provide many don’t miss opportunities.

The festival features a deep musical lineup of American roots music, camping, miles of hiking and biking trails, swimming, yoga, craft beer and food, artisan vendors, and a free climbing wall and gaming area for the kids.

While camping has sold out at the festival, there are a variety of local campgrounds, including the George Washington National Forest, and other lodging options to choose from in the surrounding area.

The inviting vibe at Red Wing Roots Music Festival is unlike any you’ll encounter at any other festival. The mix of a gorgeous outdoor setting, top-level music acts, delicious local food and drink, the family-friendly atmosphere, and fun outdoor activities set this festival apart. Kids 12 and under are admitted free and teen (ages 13-17) tickets are $45 for a 3-day pass.

For tickets, schedule, and more information, visit www.redwingroots.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
P-Nats hold on for win in final game with Blue Rocks
Salem tops Hillcats in series finale, 4-3
Stanley Brothers, Clinch Mountain Boys honored at Moss Arts Center
UVA baseball seeded second in Fort Worth
Shenandoah announces prize winners for 2017
Thai-Son Kwiatkowski wins NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles Championship
Senators shut down Squirrels in series split
Virginia Tech mechanical engineering lab receives autonomous driving simulator
Bullpen falters as P-Nats drop third straight
Chesapeake Bay senators urge funding for Gateways and Watertrails grants
Wearing a seat belt is one of the safest things drivers can do
Hillcats hang on for 9-8 win against Salem
Gomez goes yard twice: Squirrels win again
Rio Road-Four Seasons Drive signal to be removed May 30
Soybeans led Virginia’s Top 12 farm and forest exports in 2016
Overnight lane closures on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 