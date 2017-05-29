Single-day tickets available for Red Wing Roots Music Festival

Organizers of the fifth annual Red Wing Roots Music Festival announce that a limited number of single day tickets will go on sale June 1, 2017. This year’s festival will feature three-time GRAMMY winner Steve Earle and the Dukes, Lake Street Dive, The Steel Wheels, West Virginia Music Hall of Fame inductee Tim O’Brien and two-time GRAMMY winner Sarah Jarosz, along with many others.

Red Wing Roots has enjoyed a steady growth in ticket sales since its debut in 2013, and has attracted sell-out crowds on Saturday each of the past two years. Tickets sales are significantly ahead of previous years, and with a commitment to maintaining the festival’s small, familyfriendly feel, it’s likely the festival will sell out all 3-day and single day tickets this year.

Tucked away in the Shenandoah Valley, the Red Wing Roots Music Festival takes place July 1416, 2017 at Natural Chimneys Park in Mt. Solon, VA. The three-day music festival has become a hallmark for family and outdoor fun in the summer, surrounded by the natural beauty of Natural Chimneys Park. Four stages, each with a vibe of its own, and 40 bands provide many don’t miss opportunities.

The festival features a deep musical lineup of American roots music, camping, miles of hiking and biking trails, swimming, yoga, craft beer and food, artisan vendors, and a free climbing wall and gaming area for the kids.

While camping has sold out at the festival, there are a variety of local campgrounds, including the George Washington National Forest, and other lodging options to choose from in the surrounding area.

The inviting vibe at Red Wing Roots Music Festival is unlike any you’ll encounter at any other festival. The mix of a gorgeous outdoor setting, top-level music acts, delicious local food and drink, the family-friendly atmosphere, and fun outdoor activities set this festival apart. Kids 12 and under are admitted free and teen (ages 13-17) tickets are $45 for a 3-day pass.

For tickets, schedule, and more information, visit www.redwingroots.com.