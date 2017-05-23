 jump to example.com

Singer-songwriter Dori Freeman returns to her Southwest Virginia roots

Published Tuesday, May. 23, 2017, 1:38 pm

Named one of the “10 Country Artists You Need to Know” by Rolling Stone Magazine, singer and songwriter Dori Freeman returns to her Southwest Virginia roots for a performance at the Moss Arts Center on June 8 at 7:30 p.m.

dori freemanThe performance will be held in the Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, located within the Moss Arts Center’s Street and Davis Performance Hall at 190 Alumni Mall.

Born and raised by a family of musicians in Galax, Virginia, 25-year-old Freeman’s musical style has been shaped by American roots music – bluegrass, rhythm and blues, and old country. While her style subscribes to no one genre, the influence of her Appalachian upbringing lies at the core of her music.

Freeman learned to play guitar at 15 and soon began writing her own material. She grew up performing in her grandfather’s Front Porch Gallery & Frameshop, located on the historic Crooked Road. Her early introduction to musicians like Doc Watson, the Louvin Brothers, Linda Ronstadt, and Iris Dement have heavily influenced her music.

Freeman’s self-titled debut album, produced by Teddy Thompson, was released in February, and she recently completed recording her second album for release in late 2017.

For this performance, she will be joined by her father, Scott Freeman, mandolin and fiddle; her grandfather, Willard Gayheart, guitar; and Nicholas Falk, banjo and drums.

Please note that this performance was originally scheduled for March 10, 2017. Original tickets dated March 10will be honored for this event.

Prior to the event, the Moss Arts Center will host a special reception for its exhibition, “From These Woods,” from 5-7 p.m. in the Grand Lobby. Including a performance by the local group Happy Hollow Stringband, the event celebrates the center’s latest exhibition, which highlights the outstanding artistry and skill of artists in Appalachia.

 

Tickets

Tickets for the performance are $25 for general admission and $10 for students and youth 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased online; at the Moss Arts Center’s box office, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; or by calling 540-231-5300 during box office hours.

Parking is available in the North End Parking Garage on Turner Street. Virginia Tech faculty and staff possessing a valid Virginia Tech parking permit can enter and exit the garage free of charge. Limited street parking is also available. Parking on Alumni Mall is free on weekdays after 5 p.m. and on weekends.

If you are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, please contact Kacy McAllister at 540-231-5300 or email kmcallis@vt.edu during regular business hours at least 10 business days prior to an event.

