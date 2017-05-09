Signs, symptoms of hearing loss

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

What are some of the more telltale signs and symptoms of hearing loss?

Muffling of speech and other sounds

Difficulty understanding words, especially against background noise or in a crowd of people

Trouble hearing consonants

Frequently asking others to speak more slowly, clearly and loudly

Needing to turn up the volume of the television or radio

Withdrawal from conversations

Avoidance of some social settings

When to see a doctor

If you have a sudden loss of hearing, particularly in one ear, seek immediate medical attention.

Talk to your doctor if difficulty hearing is interfering with your daily life. Your hearing may have deteriorated if:

You find that it’s harder to understand everything that’s said in conversation, especially when there’s background noise

Sounds seem muffled

You find yourself having to turn the volume higher when you listen to music, the radio or television

About Hearing Healthcare of Virginia

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia was founded to help members of our community get more from a local hearing care provider. Hearing Healthcare of Virginia continues the tradition of better hearing through education, technology, and customer service.

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia is offering complimentary hearing screenings at its six locations in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Fishersville, Harrisonburg, and Lexington.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (866) 341-4327.