Signs, symptoms of hearing loss
Published Tuesday, May. 9, 2017, 9:30 am
Signs, symptoms of hearing loss
What are some of the more telltale signs and symptoms of hearing loss?
- Muffling of speech and other sounds
- Difficulty understanding words, especially against background noise or in a crowd of people
- Trouble hearing consonants
- Frequently asking others to speak more slowly, clearly and loudly
- Needing to turn up the volume of the television or radio
- Withdrawal from conversations
- Avoidance of some social settings
When to see a doctor
- If you have a sudden loss of hearing, particularly in one ear, seek immediate medical attention.
- Talk to your doctor if difficulty hearing is interfering with your daily life. Your hearing may have deteriorated if:
- You find that it’s harder to understand everything that’s said in conversation, especially when there’s background noise
- Sounds seem muffled
- You find yourself having to turn the volume higher when you listen to music, the radio or television
About Hearing Healthcare of Virginia
Hearing Healthcare of Virginia was founded to help members of our community get more from a local hearing care provider. Hearing Healthcare of Virginia continues the tradition of better hearing through education, technology, and customer service.
Hearing Healthcare of Virginia is offering complimentary hearing screenings at its six locations in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Fishersville, Harrisonburg, and Lexington.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (866) 341-4327.
