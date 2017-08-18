 jump to example.com

Signer to state: Allow removal of Lee statue, ban open carry at public events

Published Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 2:37 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer is calling on Gov. Terry McAuliffe to convene a special session of the General Assembly to allow the city to remove the statue of Robert E Lee. 

mike signer charlottesvilleWith the terrorist attack, these monuments were transformed from equestrian statues into lightning rods,” Signer said. “We can, and we must, respond by denying the Nazis and the KKK and the so-called alt-right the twisted totem they seek.  And so for the sake of public safety, public reassurance, to magnify Heather’s voice, and to repudiate the pure evil that visited us here, I am calling today for the removal of these Confederate statues from downtown Charlottesville.”  

With regard to public safety for public events going forward, Mayor Signer called on the General Assembly to swiftly enact legislation allowing localities to ban the open or concealed carry of weapons in public events reasonably deemed to pose a potential security threat.  

 In a new age of domestic terrorism, we need to re-examine the balance that we strike between public safety and violent protests,” said Signer. “While I am friends with many gun-owners and am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, that right, like all Constitutional rights, comes with limits.  Just as machine guns cannot be owned by civilians in this country (a restriction supported by the National Rifle Association), it should not be acceptable to open-carry or concealed-carry firearms at an event of the sort we saw last weekend.  First, the danger is too great of a catastrophic incident.  Second, it is intimidating beyond any reasonable standard for citizens, particularly members of vulnerable communities.” 

Mayor Signer also called on his colleagues to consider ways to memorialize Heather Heyer’s name and ensure her death and the message of her life will never be forgotten. 

“I believe that we must act to consecrate the memory of Heather Heyer—a martyr in what Sen. John McCain recently described as the battle here between our better angels and our worst demons,” Signer said. “In the coming days and weeks, I will propose to my colleagues on City Council and to stakeholders in our community that we take concrete steps to memorialize Heather’s name and legacy.”  

Signer thanked the thousands of individuals and organizations who contacted his office offering support and encouraged contributions to be sent to the Heal Charlottesville Fund, an initiative dedicated to providing immediate assistance and stabilization to victims and residents and initiating programs for reconciliation, restoration, and healing.   

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
EMU runners picked high in preseason ODAC polls
UVA swimming, diving adds three to coaching staff
“Deej” tells story of nonspeaking autistic, redefines notion of inclusion
Yarn: Country music born in Greenwich Villege
Alert: Charlottesville issues donation scam warning
Staunton Public Library announces changes to solar eclipse activities
10 everyday exercises to stay fit for life
Herring asks Congress to protect authority to prosecute sex trafficking
EMS alumna leads clergy protest in Charlottesville
Hillcats capitalize on opportunities in 10-6 win
Squirrels swept by Senators
WTJU special broadcast seeks collective healing
McGowin blanks Salem as P-Nats take series
McAuliffe asks legislators for input, cooperation on Medicaid expansion
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Interview with “Deej” director Robert Rooy
Update on equine herpes myeloencephalopathy in Virginia
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 