Signature Speaker Series features JMU archaeologist

Dr. Carol Nash, a professor and archaeologist at JMU, will speak at the Wayne Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 28, on “Native Americans in the Shenandoah Valley.”

The talk is being presented as part of the Wayne’s Signature Speaker Series.

Admission is Pay What You Will. Concessions are available.

“We’re honored to have a renowned teacher and scholar of the caliber of Dr. Nash as part of our Signature Speaker Series at the Wayne,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.

“Dr. Nash is a well-regarded expert on Native American settlement in the Valley. This should be a highlight event in our Signature Speaker Series schedule,” Straight said.

Dr. Nash has taught at JMU for 28 years and is currently associate professor in the Department of Integrated Science and Technology. She is the author of numerous technical reports, papers and publications, and has directed archaeological research in Shenandoah National Park since 1999 and at Wintergreen since 2003. Her recent work has focused on the interaction of Native Americans and European settlers.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

