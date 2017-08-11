Sierra Club endorses Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor

The Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club endorsed Democrat Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor.

With over 20,000 members working to build healthy, livable communities, to conserve and protect our climate and environment, the Virginia Sierra Club is a part of the national Sierra Club, which is the nation’s largest and most influential environmental grassroots organization.

Some of their victories include helping pass the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and Endangered Species Act.

“We are very pleased to announce today that the Sierra Club officially endorsed Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor,” Corrina Beall, Sierra Club Virginia chapter legislative and political director, said. “We are confident that Justin will work to protect Virginia’s families’ health, air and water and build a clean energy economy that works for the Commonwealth.”

“Justin’s support for restoring and cleaning the Chesapeake Bay, reducing carbon pollution, addressing climate change and rising sea levels show that he will be committed to fighting for Virginia’s environment as our Lieutenant Governor,” said Kate Addelson, director of the Sierra Club Virginia chapter.

Justin Fairfax released this statement on the endorsement:

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club and have great appreciation for their activism and advocacy. I look forward to working with them to protect our natural resources, promote the health of our park system, waterways and communities, and help to ensure a safe environment in our Commonwealth.”