Sierra Club endorses Angela Lynn in 25th House District race

The Sierra Club has endorsed Democrat Angela Lynn in her House of Delegates race in the 25th District.

The Sierra Club is a national leader in promoting land conservation, sustainable energy and addressing climate change.

“I am honored to be endorsed by the Sierra Club and will support their efforts to protect our wild places, keep our air and water clean, ensure clean energy and help address climate change. We need to keep the pressure on our politicians and corporations to ensure our communities are safe and healthy. I will continue to fight to support conservation efforts in Virginia and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels” Lynn said.

Lynn is challenging incumbent Republican Del. Steve Landes in the 25th, which includes parts of Augusta, Rockingham and Albemarle counties.