Sierra Club on BOEM denial of permits for seismic testing off Atlantic Coast

Statement of Sierra Club Virginia Chapter Director Kate Addleson on the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s denial of permits for seismic testing off the Atlantic Coast.

We applaud BOEM’s decision to reject the needless and reckless permit applications to conduct seismic air gun blasting in the Atlantic. Virginia’s coastal economy, marine ecosystems and those who live on Virginia’s coast are safer with this harmful testing now off the table.

For years, thousands of Virginians from coastal communities have told BOEM the enormous risks involved with this preliminary offshore drilling activity. These risks were detailed in numerous scientific reports and by nearly 100 scientists. After a clear scientific consensus, the people spoke, BOEM listened and then did the right thing. This is an important victory for coastal communities on the Eastern shore.