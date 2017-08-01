Sicnarf Loopstok has career night in 9-2 Hillcats win

Sicnarf Loopstok went 4-4 with four extra-base hits and a career-high six RBIs to pace the Hillcats offense in a 9-2 victory at Pfitzner Stadium Tuesday night. He had two doubles, a triple, and a home run before receiving an intentional walk in the ninth inning.

Loopstok began the night with a bang, belting his team-leading 14th home run of the year. The two-run homer came immediately after a sacrifice fly by Gavin Collins, and the Hillcats led 3-0 at that point. Sam Haggerty singled and stole his league-leading 35th base, while Andrew Calica walked to reach base. Both scored in the first. Ian Sagdal hit a two-run homer for Potomac in the second inning to make it 3-2.

The Hillcats added another three-spot on the board in the third. Haggerty walked, Willi Castro singled, and Calica was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Loopstok drove in a pair of runs with a double to right field, and Ka’ai Tom brought home the final run of the frame on an infield single.

Loopstok doubled again in the fifth, but nobody was on base in that appearance. In the seventh, Loopstok knocked in Castroand Collins with a triple over the head of the center fielder. It gave Loopstok a career-high fourth hit to go along with a personal-best six RBIs. Castro stole two bases earlier in the frame after drawing a walk. He finished the game 2-4 with three runs scored.

Aaron Civale earned the win by going seven innings for the fifth time in 12 starts with Lynchburg. He struck out four and did not walk anyone. The right-hander scattered eight hits with the only damage against him being the two-run homer. Ben Krauthworked two perfect innings to close the game, which included four consecutive strikeouts to begin his outing.

Lynchburg plays its final regular-season game at Pfitzner Stadium Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Triston McKenzie (9-5, 3.31) will start for the Hillcats, and fans can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.