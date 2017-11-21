Shoplifting suspect sought in Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting assistance from the community to help identify an individual involved in stealing from a city store on two separate occasions earlier in the month. In both shoplifting incidents, the suspect stole the same type of merchandise, a marine battery, valued at nearly $200.00 from Batteries Plus Bulbs, 109 Lucy Lane.

The suspect was in the store on November 1 at 7:40 PM and November 11, 2017 at 6:50 PM. On both occasions, he would walk around the store appearing to shop. He would then take the merchandise off the shelf. On November 11, a store employee followed him onto the parking lot where the suspect was seen getting into a small black SUV that was being operated by a female who also needs to be identified. When the employee confronted the male suspect, he dropped the battery and fled on foot. The vehicle also left the scene.

If anyone has information as to the identification of this individual, please call Corporal V Donald with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 241-4332.