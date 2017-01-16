Shentel’s annual Big Give Initiative breaks record donations

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Shentel held its third annual holiday initiative, The Big Give, this past December and more than doubled the amount raised and people served over the previous year. Employees raised $25,000 and helped more than 700 individuals in communities served by Shentel in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Kentucky.

During The Big Give, Shentel employees create teams and choose a project to work on in their communities. Many chose to adopt families for the holiday season, providing them with everything from clothing and toys to food. Other teams did volunteer work, adopted nursing homes, purchased supplies for humane societies and animal shelters and served as collection spots for area charities.

To raise money for these efforts, employees made individual contributions to their teams, held bake sales and silent auctions and participated in a company-wide raffle for items contributed, and in some cases handcrafted, by employees. The end result was a collection of $25,000, not counting donations of food and gently used items.

“This has been so amazing,” said Cindy Rinker, who led the campaign for Shentel. “The enthusiasm for helping is very strong in this company. Our efforts more than doubled this year with the addition of nearly 600 employees through the acquisition of nTelos. In its third year, The Big Give is just one part of Shentel’s effort to make deeper connections with the communities we serve.”

To follow all Shentel’s activities throughout the year, visit Shentel on Facebook.