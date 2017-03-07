Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir celebrates 25 years

Once memorized, always memorized — Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir alumnus Riley Maas says she often finds herself humming or singing music learned years before.

“The music of SVCC will always be with me,” she says. “The SVCC continues to change the world, one song at a time, and I couldn’t be more grateful for its impact in my life.”

From sixth grade through her senior year of high school, Maas made Monday night practices, rehearsals, concerts and tours a priority. Those years were a time of transition from visionary founder Julia White through interim director Jo-Anne van der Vat-Chromy and then current director Janet Hostetter.

The choir celebrates its 25th anniversary March 31 through April 2, 2017, with three concerts and opportunities for alumni to sing, share memories and celebrate with the SVCC community. More than 25 alumni are registered to attend, including Maas, who will have the joy of singing once again with alumni and current choristers, including her younger brother. Hostetter, artistic and executive director, expects more to register in the coming weeks.“Being taught by all three of the SVCC’s head directors allowed me to learn three different styles of choral singing, perform an enormously diverse repertoire of music, and learn unique life lessons from all three wonderful women,” she said.

The choir currently includes more than 160 youth in two classes, three choirs, and a staff of seven under Hostetter’s direction. The choir was founded by White, who served as artistic director from 1991 until the spring of 2012. Van der Vat-Chromy, director of choral activities at James Madison University, served from 2012-2014 as interim director before Hostetter started in the fall of 2014.“For 25 years, the Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir has exemplified a tradition of musical excellence in children’s choral singing here in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Hostetter. “We’re thrilled to bring our community together to share in the joy of music and the countless lives that have been transformed by this program.”

The weekend will also celebrate “the many people who have helped this program flourish over the years,” Hostetter said.

“This program is a collaborative labor of love, from our wonderful managers and office personnel to amazing parent volunteers to our talented pianists and other instrumentalists,” said assistant director Joy Anderson, who joined the choir in 2000.

Watching choristers—including her own four children—grow and learn is one of the many pleasures of working with the choirs, Anderson says. “I get to watch our youngest choristers gain confidence, artistry and so many other musical and extra-musical attributes. Seeing our little ones dream of being in Concert Choir and eventually making it, and having the choir comprise such a large and important part of their childhoods, is gratifying and touching.”

During the summer of 2016, SVCC and the National Park Service produced a video of choristers singing Mark Patterson’s arrangement of “Shenandoah” in the mountains of Shenandoah National Park. The video, released in September, was shared extensively on Facebook and on other media platforms. SVCC has made 16 recordings and toured to major cities around the United States, including performances at the Pacific Rim International Children’s Choir Festival in Honolulu, Hawaii; for Archbishop Desmond Tutu at James Madison University’s Mahatma Gandhi Global Nonviolence Award ceremony; by invitation to Carnegie Hall; the White House Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony; the Tuscany International Children’s Chorus Festival in Italy, and at numerous music conferences. A 2017 tour to Peru is planned.

Friday, March 31: Alumni Recital and Choir Concert, 7 p.m. , Park View Mennonite Church

Registered alumni are invited to a 4:30 choir rehearsal and 5:30 dinner ($5 suggested donation) preceding the 7 p.m. concert.

Selected alumni will perform individually. They’ll be joined by the alumni choir singing Jim Papoulis’ “Can You Hear,” John Rutter’s “The Lord Bless You and Keep You,” and the South African hymn, “Siyahamba.”

A reception will follow. The concert is free, but donations are accepted.

Saturday, April 1 , SVCC “Shout Out Your Joy!” Spring Concert, Lehman Auditorium, EMU

The Preparatory, Treble and Concert Choirs will perform. Laura Farnell’s commissioned work “Shout Out Your Joy!” will be premiered along with a number of SVCC favorites. Featured works are “Song for a Pirate Child,” “We Will Sing for Joy,” “J’entend le Moulan,” “Wir Eilen Mit Schwachen,” “Niška Banja,” and “The Lord Bless You and Keep You.”

Professional accordion player Dale Wise, who has played for five U.S. presidents and Hollywood celebrities, will also join.

The alumni choir will also participate.

An SVCC Hall of Fame presentation will honor the many people who have made the choir possible over the years.

Saturday, April 2 , The American Boychoir Concert, 4 p.m. , Lehman Auditorium

SVCC’s Concert Choir, directed by Janet Hostetter, will open for the American Boychoir, directed by Fernando Malvar-Ruiz.

Combined choirs will then conclude the concert.

To update alumni contact information, register to sing in the alumni choir, click here.

To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information about auditions and program offerings, visit the SVCC website at www.svcc.org