Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival celebrates 25 years

The Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival celebrates its 25th Anniversary Season this June in downtown Harrisonburg and on the campus of Eastern Mennonite University.

Three full orchestra concerts feature the music of Bach, Brahms, Mozart, and Schubert as well as a showing of the silent film Cinderella (1914) with live orchestral accompaniment. A Leipzig service on Sunday morning, June 18 will feature Bach’s Magnificat with the Festival Choir. Six free noon concerts will feature chamber music performed by festival artists, including the faculty of our Virginia Baroque Performance Academy.

Artistic Director Kenneth Nafziger has planned a nostalgic 25th season that will look back on some of the performers and pieces from past festivals. Clarinetist Leslie Nicholas will reprise his role as soloist in Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto, first performed at the inaugural festival in 1993. Other soloists making repeat appearances include bass baritone Daniel Lichti, flutist Emma Resmini, harpist Morgan Short, and recorder player Nancy Garlick.

FESTIVAL CONCERTS 1, 2 & 3

Location: Lehman Auditorium, EMU Campus

Tickets: $27 – Adults, $22 – Seniors (65+), $15 Youth (22 & under)

3-concert discounts and group rates available. All tickets $2 higher at the door.

Purchase at www.svbachfestival.org or call the EMU Box Office (540) 432-4582

Festival Concert 1 – Sunday, June 11 at 3:00pm

This opening concert features Artistic Director Kenneth Nafziger leading the Festival Orchestra and guest soloists in works by Bach and Mozart. Flutist Emma Resmini and harpist Morgan Short will perform Mozart’s Concerto for Flute, Harp and Orchestra and clarinetist Leslie Nicholas will perform Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto. Violinist David McCormick and recorder players Nancy Garlick and David McGown are the soloists for Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 4. A pre-concert talk by violin soloist David McCormick begins at 2:15pm.

Festival Concert 2 – Friday, June 16 at 7:30pm

This concert features Schubert’s iconic “Unfinished” Symphony and baritone Daniel Lichti in Brahms’ Four Serious Songs. Concertos for strings by Maria Newman and Carl Stamitz round out the program. A pre-concert talk by Artistic Director Kenneth Nafziger begins at 6:45pm.

Festival Concert 3 – Saturday, June 17 at 7:30pm

This concert features the Festival Orchestra performing two rousing arrangements of Cuban songs and concludes with a showing of the silent film Cinderella (1914) with live orchestral accompaniment composed by Maria Newman. Ms. Newman will also perform her own Violin Concerto in this concert. Ms. Newman will offer a pre-concert talk beginning at 6:45pm.

LEIPZIG SERVICE

Location: Lehman Auditorium, EMU Campus

Free Concert (freewill offerings welcome, no tickets required)

Sunday, June 18 at 10:00am

The 25th season concludes with the cherished Leipzig Service, modeled on services during Bach’s years as a church musician in Leipzig, Germany during the Baroque era. This unique event features Artistic Director Kenneth Nafziger leading the Festival Orchestra and Choir in Bach’s Magnificat in D Major. Isaac Villegas will deliver the homily and organist Marvin Mills of Baltimore, MD will also perform.

NOON CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES

Location: First Presbyterian Church, downtown Harrisonburg

Free Concert ($5 suggested donation)

June 12-17, noon

Monday, June 12 – Baroque Academy Artist Faculty Recital, “Bach to Italy”

Members of the Baroque Academy faculty including harpsichordist Arthur Haas, mezzo-soprano Judith Malafronte, recorder player Anne Timberlake, baroque violinist Daniel Lee, and viola da gamba player Martha McGaughey perform Italian and Italian-inspired music on period instruments.

Tuesday, June 13 – Saturday, June 17 – Chamber Music Series

Festival musicians present free noon chamber music concerts Tuesday through Saturday featuring a diverse selection of works for small ensembles. A full list of artists and repertoire is available at www.svbachfestival.org.