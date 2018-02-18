Shenandoah Valley Art Center schedule for March 2018

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center, during the month of March, in the Cabell/Arehart Gallery is presenting 40 UNDER 40, the sixth annual exhibit for Virginia artists aged 40 and under.

This juried exhibition features 40 contemporary works by artists who live in Virginia. The standards committee selected contemporary works that push boundaries in terms of subject or media with no size restrictions. Included are two dimensional, three dimensional, film, video, digital, and installation pieces. An opening will be held Saturday, March 3, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and the public is encouraged to come and meet the artists!

In the Members’ Gallery, the theme Orange will be interpreted by SVAC members through a variety of media and creative ideas. In the Upstairs Hallway Gallery, a tribute to art education features an exhibition of artwork by Waynesboro Public Schools art students. The exhibit celebrates Youth Art Month, a national initiative promoting art and art education for kids. Exhibiting artwork in a professional gallery is an important experience for the exposure of young artists to the world of art. A special opening reception for the young artists, their families, and teachers will be held for the public to meet the artists on March 8, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Check out the SVAC sponsored classes for the month of March! March 6, 13, 20, & 27, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the Invitational Gallery, discover the graceful art that is Tai Chi. Gentle movements from time long ago, combined with breathing techniques, help to open the energy passages throughout the body, leading to overall improvement in body, mind, and spirit. Each week we will add on to what we’ve learned in previous classes, and practice until participants are confident in their training. Comfortable clothing and athletic/flat shoes are suggested. ($10 per class) All are welcome!

For the young artist, the ever popular Saturday Art for Kids is designed as a program that expands upon art offered in school or as an art experience for the home schooled. The classes are taught by artists who are amazing with kids. All supplies and snacks are included for children ages 6 – 10. Due to heavy demand, SAK classes are full, but you can fill out the survey at http://www.svacart.com/childrens:classes/ to be placed on the waiting list. (March 3, 10, 17, 24, & 31, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., $15 per class)

Open studio opportunities in the Virginia Ross Education Studio are available to printmakers and ceramic artists. Access to top of the line clay and printmaking equipment and space to work will be furnished for $60 per quarter. Apply on line at www.SVACart.com.

The art center is a retail alliance partner with the Artisan Center of Virginia and an ACV Trail Site. In the SVAC Gift Shop you can find the perfect creative gift in fiber, jewelry, wood, glass, pottery, and more by juried artisans from Virginia and SVAC member artists.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is located in downtown Waynesboro at 122 S. Wayne Avenue. Galleries are open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (540) 949-7662 or visit www.svacart.com.

