Shenandoah Valley Art Center schedule: February 2018

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center, during the month of February, is exhibiting in the Cabell/Arehart Gallery the student artworks from The Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School Arts and Humanities Program.

Begun in the fall of 2002 to offer area students a creative environment to further their study in the visual arts or theatre arts and humanities, students apply to attend SVGS for their junior and senior years of high school and present a portfolio as the largest percentage of their application score. Visual art students in the program hail from Staunton and Augusta County high schools, spending each morning taking courses in art history, humanities, and studio production, before returning to their home high schools for afternoon classes. One of the two studio courses is taught by local artists, giving the students the opportunity not only to learn about specific media and techniques, but to gain insight into the life of a working artist. Additionally, gallery visits, field trips, and exhibition preparation give the students more hands-on experiences in all aspects of the art world.

This show is designed to teach the students the process of preparing for an exhibition with the goal of involving the students in decision-making about work to be included in the exhibition while collaborating with the instructor. Students prepare pieces for hanging, write artist statements, compose and edit headshots, and help deliver and hang the show. Each student in the Visual Arts Department is represented in the show which is the result of their combined efforts to professionally display their work. An additional feature of the show is a silent auction of the junior class’s collaborative ceramic sculpture. Students researched various types of coral impacted by coral bleaching. Using hand-building techniques, they constructed a variety of related sculptures.

The proceeds from the sale of the individual pieces will be donated to the Coral Reef Alliance to support efforts in ocean conservation!

In the Hallway Gallery, the tribute to art education continues with an exhibition of artwork by the Blue Ridge Virginia Art Education Association showcasing its members from the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains. The exhibit is an intriguing look into the creative process of educators. It is a rich tapestry of artwork that represents lives involved in the daily practice of nurturing young artists who will determine the evolution of art in the future. In the Members’ Gallery, the theme RED will be interpreted by SVAC members through a variety of media and creative ideas. An opening will be held Saturday, February 3, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and the public is encouraged to come and meet the artists!

Classes

Check out the SVAC sponsored classes for the month of February! Eco Print and Wineries Weekend, February 2-4. Workshops will take place at Sunset Farm Studio Crozet, VA. Eco Printing is a process whereby the natural pigments in leaves, twigs, flowers, berries, and roots are transferred to fabric using careful fabric preparation and steam. Because of prep times for the dying and printing process the class members will visit local wineries, for tastings, live music and dinning. Preregistration required! Class numbers are limited ($350).

Precious Metal Clay Rings Workshop, will be taught by Annie Armistead on February 10, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. ($85) Using silver metal clay, learn basic metal clay techniques to make your own silver ring. All materials included and no experience needed! Preregistration with the artist is required!

For painters, Acrylic “Surprise” Workshop will be taught by Joy Tartter. Students will be employing a variety of techniques in a three day workshop which will be an adventure in color, values, and composition. (February 19, 20, & 21, $90) For more information, contact Joy Tartter at SVAC. February 6, 13, 20, & 27, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the Invitational Gallery, discover the graceful art that is Tai Chi. ($10 per class) All are welcome!

For the young artist, the ever popular Saturday Art for Kids is designed as a program that expands upon art offered in school or as an art experience for the home schooled. The classes are taught by artists who are amazing with kids. All supplies and snacks are included for children ages 6 – 10.

Due to heavy demand, SAK classes are full, but you can fill out the survey at www.svacart.com/childrens:classes to be placed on the waiting list. (February 3, 10, 17, & 24, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., $15 per class)

Open studio opportunities in the Virginia Ross Education Studio are available to printmakers and ceramic artists. Access to top of the line clay and printmaking equipment and space to work will be furnished for $60 per quarter. Apply on line at www.SVACart.com.

The art center is a retail alliance partner with the Artisan Center of Virginia and an ACV Trail Site. In the SVAC Gift Shop you can find the perfect creative gift in fiber, jewelry, wood, glass, pottery, and more by juried artisans from Virginia and SVAC member artists.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is located in downtown Waynesboro at 122 S. Wayne Avenue. Galleries are open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (540) 949-7662 or visit www.svacart.com.