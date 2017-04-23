Shenandoah Valley Art Center May 2017 calendar of events

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center, during the month of May in the Cabell/Arehart Gallery, is presenting “Bumpy and Flat” an exhibition featuring the father /daughter artists, Tom and Cheryl Elliott.

Tom Elliott received his BFA in ceramics from Virginia Commonwealth University. While in college he was part of the Artist in Residence program for the Kohler Company’s John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Wisconsin. He was also part of many juried and invitational exhibits at such venues as the Delaware Art Museum, Mint Museum of Art, Anderson Gallery, and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. His ceramic sculptures, often irreverent and funny, make a strong statement about his views on life. Cheryl Elliott graduated from Mary Washington University with a BFA in studio art. The art education Cheryl received was comprehensive and involved most areas and media. Her work encompasses drawing, painting, ceramics, and photography- a focus on curious observations of day to day life. She interplays reality and fantasy to create dreamlike imagery, much like her approach to creating images as a child. An opening reception will be held May6, 6 – 8pm. The public is invited to come, meet, and talk to artists.

In the Members’ Gallery, the theme Green will be interpreted by SVAC members through a variety of media and creative ideas. The Green theme will be carried on for the green thumb artists searching for the rare find in plants? Come scout out the SVAC Plant Sale and fundraiser May 5, 10am – 2pm. Donated plants from the long established gardens of SVAC members will be featured. A container garden will be raffled and floral paintings from our permanent collection will be for sale.

Ever wonder what your art needs to be finished, successful, win awards, and appeal to buyers? Join the Shenandoah Valley Art Center’s new critique class led by nationally recognized instructor Karen Rosasco. The class will meet Thursday, May 18, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and cost $20. Tai Chi in the Art Gallery with Linda Revis! Join in the fun every Tuesday morning in May, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the Invitational Gallery. Discover the graceful art that is tai chi. ($10 per class) All are welcome! Hone your drawing skills and join the Open Drawing Sessions lead by artist Rose Guterbock. Every Thursday in May an evening drawing session (6-8pm, $10) will be held for beginners and veteran artists. Try your hand at capturing different still-life setups while practicing gesture and rendering skills. FREE!!! Every 3rd Thursday, 12:00 – 2:00pm you are invited to join the SVAC Community Craft Circle! Bring a project to work on and get to know fellow artists.. All ages welcome. Easy One-brush Painting classes with Joe Phillips on Sunday afternoons: May 7, 14, and 21, 1-5pm, $50 per class. Joe teaches all skill levels. Experience the “no secrets”, “easy to master” approach to watercolor painting. For the young artist, Shenandoah Valley Art Center offers, the ever popular Saturday Art for Kids, presenting a creative art experience for young artists. Designed as a program that expands upon art offered in school or as an art experience for the home schooled, the classes are taught by artists who are amazing with kids. All supplies and snacks included for children ages 6 – 10. Preregistration required. May 6, 13, 20, and 27, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., $15 per class).

SAVE THE DATE! June 16 is the center’s 31st Anniversary Party and opening of the exhibit “Local Landmarks and Landscapes” featuring works of art created from area historical sites. Parents, are you making plans for your children’s’ summer art enrichment? Check out the Summer Art Camps presented each year by SVAC. Pat Harvey, Saturday Art for Kids instructor, will present two one week session Art Camps, July 17 – 21 and July 24 – 28. Lynn Hilton Conyers will teach a Clay Camp for kids ages 6-16 at her Lyndhurst ceramic studio, July 17, 18 & 20-21. Preregistration and details are available at SVAC.

ARTIST OPPORTUNITIES! Go on line to the SVACART.COM and check out artist opportunities and calls for artists. Applications for SVAC Open Studio Tour, September 16 – 17, Fall Foliage Art Show, October 14-15, and 2018-2019 Solo/group exhibitors in the Invitational Gallery can be found.

Open studio opportunities in the Virginia Ross Education Studio are available to printmakers and ceramic artists. Access to top of the line clay and printmaking equipment and space to work will be furnished for $60 per quarter. Apply on line at www.SVACart.com.

The art center is a retail alliance partner with the Artisan Center of Virginia. In the SVAC Gift Shop you can find the perfect creative gift in fiber, jewelry, wood, glass, pottery, and more by juried artisans from Virginia and SVAC member artists.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is located in downtown Waynesboro at 122 S. Wayne Avenue. Galleries are open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (540) 949-7662 or visit www.svacart.com.