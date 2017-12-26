Shenandoah Valley Art Center: January 2018 events, classes, more

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center, from the second to the twentieth of January, is exhibiting in the Cabell/Arehart Gallery the Annual Winter Contemporary Juried Exhibition: Subversive/Domestic Textile and Fiber. This collection of cutting edge textile and fiber pieces by American and Canadian artisans shoves boundaries aside while honoring the traditional needle and thread. In the Members’ Gallery, the theme is Small Works, presenting a variety of media and creative ideas by SVAC member artists. These are small unique pieces ready for purchase.

Check out the SVAC sponsored classes for the month of January! Tai Chi in the Art Gallery with Linda Revis! Join in the fun Tuesday mornings, January 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the Invitational Gallery. Discover the graceful art that is Tai Chi. ($10 per class) All are welcome! Back by popular demand!

Intro to Precious Metal Clay – Silver taught by award winning silver smith, Annie Armistead. Learn all the basics of working with precious metal clay, including sculpting, adding texture, carving, sanding, firing, and polishing. All materials are included and no experience is needed! The class will be held at SVAC on January 13, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ($145).

A second class, Intro to Precious Metal Clay – Bronze will be taught by Armistead on January 14, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at SVAC ($85). Incorporating the same techniques used for silver metal clay, without the cost of fine silver, you will learn to sculpt with bronze clay to make your own piece of wearable art. All materials are included and no experience is needed!

For the experienced precious metal clay enthusiast, Stone Setting with Silver Precious Metal Clay will be taught at SVAC by Annie Armistead on January 19th, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and January 20, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ($250). In this two day workshop students will learn two stone setting techniques using semi-precious stones, jeweler’s investment and bezel wire. Firing schedules, tools and equipment use will be covered. All materials are included. Preregistration with the artist is required for each class!

For the young artist, the ever popular Saturday Art for Kids is designed as a program that expands upon art offered in school or as an art experience for the home schooled. The classes are taught by artists who are amazing with kids. All supplies and snacks are included for children ages 6 – 10. Preregistration required. (January 6, 13, 20, 27, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., $15 per class)

Save the date! Eco Print and Wineries Weekend, February 2-4. Workshops will take place at Sunset Farm Studio Crozet, VA. Eco Printing is a process whereby the natural pigments in leaves, twigs, flowers, berries, and roots are transferred to fabric using careful fabric preparation and steam. Because of prep times for the dying and printing process the class members will visit local wineries, for tastings, live music and dinning. Preregistration required. Class numbers are limited ($350).

Open studio opportunities in the Virginia Ross Education Studio are available to printmakers and ceramic artists. Access to top of the line clay and printmaking equipment and space to work will be furnished for $60 per quarter. Apply on line at www.SVACart.com.

The art center is a retail alliance partner with the Artisan Center of Virginia and ACV Trail Site. In the SVAC Gift Shop you can find the perfect creative gift in fiber, jewelry, wood, glass, pottery, and more by juried artisans from Virginia and SVAC member artists.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is located in downtown Waynesboro at 122 S. Wayne Avenue. Galleries are open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (540) 949-7662 or visit www.svacart.com.