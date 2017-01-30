 jump to example.com

Shenandoah Valley Art Center features Governor’s School students

Published Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 10:18 am

Shenandoah Valley Art CenterThe Shenandoah Valley Art Center, during the month of February, in the Cabell/Arehart Gallery is paying tribute to art education exhibiting the artwork of the Visual Arts students from the Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School.

Mary Yoder, Visual Arts Director, commented that the students participate in a regional art program that connects them with other talented students from Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro in a college-level studio setting. In this program, students develop their own unique aesthetic built on a strong foundation in technical skill. Regular peer critiques and study of influential artists assist students in formulating educated opinions regarding quality and intended purpose of visual art.

The program encourages students to explore a range of approaches and eventually dedicate time to concentrating on media and subject matter that interests them the most. In the AP Studio course this concentration on selected media or subject matter is referred to as “Sustained Investigation.”

The pieces in this show exhibit individual areas of interest within the art program. Students have thought carefully about the subject matter of their work and the media in which they communicate their message. An opening reception will be held February 4, 6 – 8pm.  The public is invited to come, meet, and talk to the young artists.

In the Hallway Gallery, the tribute to art education continues with an exhibition of artwork by the Blue Ridge Virginia Art Education Association showcasing its members from the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains. The exhibit is an intriguing look into the creative process of educators. It is a rich tapestry of artwork that represents lives involved in the daily practice of nurturing young artists who will determine the evolution of art in the future.  In the Members’ Gallery, the theme RED will be interpreted by SVAC members through a variety of media and creative ideas.

Save the date! Ellen Schorsch, pianist will present a program, “Musical Celebration of the Renaissance,” Sunday, February 12, 2:00pm at SVAC. Included will be pieces inspired by Renaissance literature and art from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Want to make your art pay? SVAC presents: THE BUSINESS OF ART – A LECTURE SERIES – Wednesday afternoons, 1-3pm, February 8, 15, and 22. Lecture 1: Proposal Advice, Lecture 2: Getting Your Ducks in a Row: streamlining your administration so you can spend more time making ART, and Lecture 3: Staunton Creative Community Fund’s guest speaker will be talking about cash flow and financial resources for artists. SCCF will be able to help you take steps to make your business work for you!  Cost is$10 for one lecture or $25 for all three.

Come learn the art of making Basic Kiln Fired Enameled Jewelry taught by Audrey Young on February 11, 9am -5pm.  Study this ancient art of fusing glass to metal! All supplies included. ($80)

For the young artist, Shenandoah Valley Art Center offers, the ever popular Saturday Art for Kids, presenting a creative art experience for young artists. Designed as a program that expands upon art offered in school or as an art experience for the home schooled, the classes are taught by artists who are amazing with kids. All supplies and snacks included for children ages 6 – 10.  Preregistration required. (February 4, 11, 18, and 25, $15 per class).

Open studio opportunities in the Virginia Ross Education Studio are available to printmakers and ceramic artists.  Access to top of the line clay and printmaking equipment and space to work will be furnished for $60 per quarter.   Apply on line at www.SVACart.com.

The art center is a retail alliance partner with the Artisan Center of Virginia. In the SVAC Gift Shop you can find the perfect creative gift in fiber, jewelry, wood, glass, pottery, and more by juried artisans from Virginia and SVAC member artists.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is located in downtown Waynesboro at 122 S. Wayne Avenue.  Galleries are open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.  For more information, call (540) 949-7662 or visit www.svacart.com.

