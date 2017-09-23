 jump to example.com

Shenandoah Valley Art Center features Beverley Street Studio School in October

Published Saturday, Sep. 23, 2017, 3:31 pm

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center, during the month of October, is exhibiting in the Cabell/Arehart Gallery the artwork of the Beverly Street Studio School.

Shenandoah Valley Art CenterLocated in downtown Staunton, the School distinguishes itself by offering year round non-degree college-level art classes to the serious art student. In addition to the core curriculum and as part of the School’s mission to make art accessible to everyone in the community, BSSS offers: an art gallery with rotating exhibits by guest artists, instructors and students; several offsite exhibit opportunities; a high quality Travel Study program; Open Session figure drawing; the Queen City Plein Air Festival; and numerous free community programs including monitored art discussions, lectures, and peer critiques.

The theme of “Germination” was chosen in honor of the School’s 25th anniversary and to emphasize how BSSS and artists are in perpetual growth, rebirth and development. A selection of 2017 class and workshop instructors and students will be exhibiting.

In the Members’ and Hallway Galleries, the theme is Artist’s Choice. SVAC members, through a variety of media and creative ideas, will present selected works of art.

Check out the SVAC sponsored classes for the month of October! Join the Critique Class led by internationally recognized instructor Karen Rosasco who has led art trips and workshops on six continents, the USA, and Canada. On October 12, 1:00-3:00 p.m., ($20) the group critique will broaden your horizons and fine tune your design skills.  Local Artist, Tammy Hornek, will teach Acrylic Pouring a brand new painting technique and skill using liquid acrylics. You will create your very own custom abstract painting on a ceramic tile or canvas. Study in class or online. (Oct. 21, 4-8pm, live workshop: $75, online: $25)

Don’t miss the “Figures in the Landscape” Workshop with Peg Sheridan. Add life to your landscapes and city scenes!  Learn how to paint loose, colorful, active individuals and groups within your scene who will add interest to your paintings.  Let Peg show you easy ways to bring your paintings to life! (Oct. 26, 10am-3pm, $80)

Tai Chi in the Art Gallery with Linda Revis!  Join in the fun every Tuesday morning in October, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the Invitational Gallery. Discover the graceful art that is Tai Chi. ($10 per class) All are welcome!

For the young artist, the ever popular Saturday Art for Kids is designed as a program that expands upon art offered in school or as an art experience for the home schooled. The classes are taught by artists who are amazing with kids. All supplies and snacks are included for children ages 6 – 10.  Preregistration required. (October 7, 21, & 28, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., $15 per class)

SAVE THE DATE! The renowned 46th Virginia Fall Foliage Art Show will be held on October 14 and 15. Approximately one hundred and fifty artists from across the country will bring their artwork to downtown Waynesboro.  Exhibits will open 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday with free admission and parking. EMERGE, will take over the 416 W. Main St. gallery and highlight emerging artists. Join us for tons of unique art, a chance to sample regional gourmet foods, craft beers, and great music. An interactive art project for visitors, live painting, roving musicians, street performers, and a day culminating with an awards ceremony for the artists are just a few of the features presented by SVAC and sponsored by Vailes Home Improvement.  Recently, the show was voted one of the top three art events in Virginia by “Virginia Living” readers.

Call for fiber artists applications! SVAC is looking for cutting edge and subversively themed textile and fiber pieces. We are seeking artists who shove boundaries aside while honoring the traditional needle and thread. Deadline for entries is October 19. The exhibition is December 2 – January 20 with the opening on December 9.

Open studio opportunities in the Virginia Ross Education Studio are available to printmakers and ceramic artists.  Access to top of the line clay and printmaking equipment and space to work will be furnished for $60 per quarter.   Apply on line at www.SVACart.com.

The art center is a retail alliance partner with the Artisan Center of Virginia and ACV Trail Site. In the SVAC Gift Shop you can find the perfect creative gift in fiber, jewelry, wood, glass, pottery, and more by juried artisans from Virginia and SVAC member artists.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is located in downtown Waynesboro at 122 S. Wayne Avenue.  Galleries are open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.  For more information, call (540) 949-7662 or visit www.svacart.com.

   
