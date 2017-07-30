Shenandoah Valley Art Center to feature BozART in August

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center, during the month of August, is exhibiting in the Cabell/Arehart Gallery the artwork of BozART, an artist’s cooperative located in Charlottesville.

The title for the show is “Sparks of Summer.” One featured artwork is a collaborative piece by eleven of the artists. Each selected three descriptive words to define their feelings about summer and as the inspiration for their painting. Uniquely individual, each painting is a part of the collaborative piece. BozART Fine Art Collective members have been exhibiting art together for twenty-two years.

The artists live in Central Virginia and create work for group and solo shows. Over the past two years members have created collaborative pieces while having other works on display as well. As a diverse group of artists exhibiting together, their mission is to effectively represent accomplished artists who are committed to creating original works of art. An opening will be held Saturday, August 5, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and the public is encouraged to come and meet the artists.

Members’ Gallery

In the Members’ Gallery, the theme Blue will be interpreted by SVAC members through a variety of media and creative ideas. In the 416 West Main Street Gallery, don’t miss “Into the Light,” by Charlottesville artist, Deborah Davis. The exhibit focuses on the sophisticated detail, beauty and function of moths in our locality. Davis is a painter with a “mothing” habit. She is a trained herbalist who studied painting at Virginia Commonwealth University. Davis’ work not only embraces detail, but the harmonious nature and importance of the creatures in our landscape.

Check out the SVAC sponsored classes for the month of August! Want to improve your watercolor paintings? Peg Sheridan will be teaching Better Watercolor Painting with a Limited Palette. (August 22, 10am – 3pm, $80) Painting with a limited palette will make your paintings more unified, improve your ability to mix any color you desire, and simplify your methods.

Sheridan is known for her “no fears” method of teaching watercolor painting. She teaches at Beverley Street Studio Schools, Larkin Arts in Harrisonburg, and often instructs workshops throughout Virginia.. She is an award winning artist, and a member of the Virginia Watercolor Society known for painting en plein air. Tai Chi in the Art Gallery with Linda Revis! Join in the fun every Tuesday morning in July, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the Invitational Gallery. Discover the graceful art that is Tai Chi. ($10 per class) All are welcome!

Jake Johnson and his wife Katie have recently opened Make Waynesboro! – a fully equipped clay studio right in Waynesboro. They are offering wheel and hand-building classes as well as open studio space for experienced clay artists. Ceramic studio memberships are available.

Artist opportunities

Go on line to the svacart.com and check out artist opportunities and calls for artists. Applications for SVAC Open Studio Tour, September 16 – 17, Fall Foliage Art Show, October 14-15, and 2018-2019 Solo/group exhibitors in the Invitational Gallery can be found. Call for fiber artists applications! We are looking for cutting edge and subversively themed textile and fiber pieces. We are seeking artists who shove boundaries aside while honoring the traditional needle and thread. The exhibition is December 2 – January 20 with the opening on December 9.

Open studio opportunities in the Virginia Ross Education Studio are available to printmakers and ceramic artists. Access to top of the line clay and printmaking equipment and space to work will be furnished for $60 per quarter. Apply on line at www.SVACart.com.

The art center is a retail alliance partner with the Artisan Center of Virginia and ACV Trail Site. In the SVAC Gift Shop you can find the perfect creative gift in fiber, jewelry, wood, glass, pottery, and more by juried artisans from Virginia and SVAC member artists.

About the Shenandoah Valley Art Center

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is located in downtown Waynesboro at 122 S. Wayne Avenue. Galleries are open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (540) 949-7662 or visit www.svacart.com.