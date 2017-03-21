Shenandoah Valley Art Center events: April 2017

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center, during the month of April, in the Cabell/Arehart Gallery is presenting Facets, a four part exhibit featuring the work of Karen K. Rosasco, nationally known workshop presenter.

Having devoted her whole career to teaching others, Karen is not a “studio artist” with one vision or style. As a public school teacher for 31 years, with 18 years of advising high school students on their college portfolios, she enabled her pupils to receive scholarships from the country’s top art colleges. Karen has taught watermedia and design to adults for 36 years in both local weekly classes and week-long workshops across the US and Canada. For 16 years she led adult art history and sketching tours to six continents, always finding motivations in travel, nature and societal issues, Karen explores many themes with her use of layered watermedia achieving a highly textured and dynamic presentation. An avid shape-maker Karen concentrates on the relationships between the basic elements of art and while methods, materials and themes change, a consistently strong composition and design holds the viewer’s eye. An opening reception will be held April 1, 6 – 8pm. The public is invited to come, meet, and talk to the artist.

In the Members’ Gallery, the theme Yellow will be interpreted by SVAC members through a variety of media and creative ideas. In the Upstairs Hallway Gallery the SVAC studio artists: Betty DeMar Mueller, Marti Reed, John Hoyle, Myra Brown, Joy Tartter, Piper Groves, and Ellen Kell will present artwork from their on-site studios.

Ever wonder what your art needs to be finished, successful, win awards, and appeal to buyers? Join the Shenandoah Valley Art Center’s new monthly critique class led by nationally recognized instructor Karen Rosasco. The critique will broaden your horizons, fine tune your design skills and help you create a masterpiece every time. Bring one or two finished pieces or works-in-progress along with a sketchbook, pencil, eraser, and Sharpie pen. After critiquing the participants’ work, Karen will lead a short design exercise which will strengthen knowledge of the elements and principles of design. The class will meet Thursday, April 20, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and cost $20. Call SVAC to register

Tai Chi in the Art Gallery with Linda Revis! Join in the fun every Tuesday morning in April, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the Invitational Gallery. Discover the graceful art that is tai chi which uses gentle movements combined with breathing exercises to help open the energy passages throughout the body, leading to overall improvement in body, mind, and spirit. Each week will add on to what was learned in previous classes, with continued practice until participants are confident. No special clothes needed, but comfortable clothing and athletic/flat shoes are suggested. Everything taught can be adapted for persons in a wheelchair or sitting in a folding chair. ($10 per class) All are welcome!

SAVE THE DATE! June 16 is the center’s 31st Anniversary Party and opening of the “Local Exhibit” featuring works of art created from area historical sites. Parents, are you making plans for your children’s summer art enrichment? Check out the Summer Art Camps presented each year by SVAC. Pat Harvey, Saturday Art for Kids instructor, will present two one week session Art Camps, July 17 – 21 and July 24 – 28. Lynn Hilton Conyers will teach a Clay Camp for kids ages 6-16 at her Lyndhurst ceramic studio, July 17, 18 & 20-21. Preregistration and details are available at SVAC.

ARTIST OPPORTUNITIES! Go on line to the SVACART.COM and check out artist opportunities and calls for artists. Applications for SVAC Open Studio Tour, September 16 – 17, Fall Foliage Art Show, October 14-15, and 2018-2019 Solo/group exhibitors in the Invitational Gallery can be found.

For the young artist, Shenandoah Valley Art Center offers, the ever popular Saturday Art for Kids, presenting a creative art experience for young artists. Designed as a program that expands upon art offered in school or as an art experience for the home schooled, the classes are taught by artists who are amazing with kids. All supplies and snacks included for children ages 6 – 10. Preregistration required. (April 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., $15 per class).

Open studio opportunities in the Virginia Ross Education Studio are available to printmakers and ceramic artists. Access to top of the line clay and printmaking equipment and space to work will be furnished for $60 per quarter. Apply on line at www.svacart.com.

The art center is a retail alliance partner with the Artisan Center of Virginia. In the SVAC Gift Shop you can find the perfect creative gift in fiber, jewelry, wood, glass, pottery, and more by juried artisans from Virginia and SVAC member artists.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is located in downtown Waynesboro at 122 S. Wayne Avenue. Galleries are open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (540) 949-7662 or visit www.svacart.com.