Shenandoah Valley Art Center has busy November schedule

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center, during the month of November, is exhibiting in the Cabell/Arehart Gallery the artwork of Waynesboro acrylic artist, Nicholas Martori.

He is a fine artist who continually studies art masters’ techniques and applications, especially Mideastern art. He studied art at the School of Visual Arts and Art Students League in New York City. Exhibiting in New Jersey, Vermont, Florida, Alabama and Virginia, Martori’s works are in both national and international collections. He feels that his purpose in painting is to evoke a feeling of nostalgia – of simpler times and pleasures from the harmonizing chords of color. He turns the subject matter into a fantasyland of pleasing color, while balancing the horizontal and vertical planes of the canvas with a personal method of ‘characterizing.’ He believes that art takes a lifetime to accomplish what he wants to portray on the canvas through cumulative studies, experiences and knowledge. He brings past experiences, memories and impressions to the surface of his subconscious by using line, color, logic, space and design, all within the boundaries of the size of the canvas.

Though some believe his work is impressionistic in application, he considers it bordering on fauvism, a movement in painting characterized by vivid colors, free treatment of form, and a resulting vibrant and decorative effect. His goal is to break away from the mundane to excite and entice art lovers. An opening will be held Saturday, November 4, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and the public is encouraged to come and meet the artist.

In the Members’ Gallery, the theme is Purple. SVAC members, through a variety of media and creative ideas, will present selected works of art that interpret the theme. In the Hallway Gallery, participants from workshops presented by SVAC in the previous year will take center stage, presenting their best efforts from studying with artists to learn a new medium or perfect a technique.

Check out the SVAC sponsored classes for the month of November! The Acrylic Surprise workshop taught by Joy Tartter is a three day workshop that will be an adventure in color, values and composition requiring a touch of forethought and a lot of imagination! The main materials are acrylic inks, acrylic paints, and watercolors, on watercolor or canvas paper. Plan to do about six large pieces. Oh! AND be ready to do some serious laughing! (Nov 6, 7 & 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., $90) Join the Critique Class led by internationally recognized instructor Karen Rosasco who has led art trips and workshops on six continents, the USA, and Canada.

On November 9, 1:00-3:00 p.m., ($20) the group critique will broaden your horizons and fine tune your design skills. Tai Chi in the Art Gallery with Linda Revis! Join in the fun every Tuesday morning in November, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the Invitational Gallery. Discover the graceful art that is Tai Chi. ($10 per class) All are welcome! For the young artist, the ever popular Saturday Art for Kids is designed as a program that expands upon art offered in school or as an art experience for the home schooled. The classes are taught by artists who are amazing with kids. All supplies and snacks are included for children ages 6 – 10. Preregistration required. (November 4, 11, & 18, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., $15 per class)

Save the date! SVAC will present the Annual Winter Contemporary Juried Exhibition: Subversive/Domestic Textile and Fiber, a collection of cutting edge textile and fiber pieces. The artists shove boundaries aside while honoring the traditional needle and thread. The exhibition is December 2 – January 20 with the opening on December 9.

Open studio opportunities in the Virginia Ross Education Studio are available to printmakers and ceramic artists. Access to top of the line clay and printmaking equipment and space to work will be furnished for $60 per quarter. Apply on line at www.SVACart.com.

The art center is a retail alliance partner with the Artisan Center of Virginia and ACV Trail Site. In the SVAC Gift Shop you can find the perfect creative gift in fiber, jewelry, wood, glass, pottery, and more by juried artisans from Virginia and SVAC member artists.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is located in downtown Waynesboro at 122 S. Wayne Avenue. Galleries are open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (540) 949-7662 or visit www.svacart.com.