Shenandoah Valley: Be alert for possibility of snow, icy roads Monday

Forecast light amounts of snow and ice may cover and glaze some Shenandoah Valley roads on Monday, January 8. Days of below freezing temperatures in the area have caused roads and other outdoor surfaces to be susceptible to snow and ice. Motorists should be alert for areas of black ice or ice coated roads, bridges and ramps. Debris from ice coated branches falling may also create driving hazards.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews will be monitoring roads and treating them as appropriate. Areas known for icing due to terrain will be pretreated but Interstate 64, Interstate 66 and Interstate 81 will not receive pretreatment brine.

VDOT advises travelers to allow extra time for driving throughout the day on Monday. Always buckle up and use safety belts when traveling.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.