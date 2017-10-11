Shenandoah University to Hold Medicare Part D events on Nov. 1, Nov. 15

Shenandoah University faculty, staff and students take every opportunity they can to serve the community in a number of ways. In practice, Bernard J. Dunn School of Pharmacy professors have continually observed that many older patients find the process of signing up for Medicare Part D confusing.

As a result, the pharmacy school’s Annual Medicare Part D Signup Assistance Day, which launched several years ago, was created. “This event is a fantastic opportunity to use the skills we learn in school to benefit the community,” said David Merola, a fourth-year pharmacy student.

Two events will be held this year – one in Winchester and one in Northern Virginia. The Winchester event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the university’s Health Professions Building (1775 North Sector Court, Winchester, Virginia), while the event in Northern Virginia is slated for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the university’s location at the Inova Center For Personalized Health (3225 Gallows Road, Fairfax, Virginia).

During the events, volunteers help senior citizens enroll in a Medicare Part D plan that best suits their needs. In addition, students and pharmacists will be available to answer questions about deductibles, premiums, coverage gaps and much more. Those who plan to attend should bring their Medicare cards and a current medication list, so volunteers can better assist participants in choosing an appropriate individualized Part D Plan.

Questions regarding the Winchester event should be directed to Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice Sarah Parnapy Jawaid, Pharm.D, at sparnapy@su.edu or 540/678-4364.

Questions regarding the Fairfax event should be directed to Associate Professor and Vice Chair of Pharmacy Practice Erin Adams, Pharm.D, at eadams@su.edu or 540/542-6288.