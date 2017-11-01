Shenandoah University to celebrate Entrepreneurship Week 2017

The world needs more entrepreneurs – are you one of them? Shenandoah University’s Harry F. Byrd, Jr. School of Business will mark its seventh annual Entrepreneurship Week with guest speaker events Monday, Nov. 13, through Thursday, Nov. 16, and a finale networking event with local entrepreneurs on Friday, Nov. 17. The entrepreneurship celebration is held in conjunction with Kauffmann’s Global Entrepreneurship Week, the largest celebration of entrepreneurship in the world.

All events are free and open to the public, and all guest speaker events will be held in Halpin-Harrison Hall, Stimpson Auditorium, on the campus of Shenandoah University (1460 University Drive, Winchester).

On Monday, Nov. 13, B Michael and Mark-Anthony Edwards, co-owners of b michael AMERICA, will provide insight into being an entrepreneur in the couture fashion industry and discuss creating a business from scratch and entering a highly selective industry. This event begins at 5:30 p.m. This event also includes the presentation of Shenandoah University’s 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Jacqueline Shoemaker ’00, ’01,’08, a Shenandoah University alumna and the owner of Winchester Weight Loss, will speak at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, providing insight into being an entrepreneur in the health and fitness industry with a business specializing in wellness and creating healthy lifestyles.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, Autumn Adeigbo, founder of MAKOKO Inc., will provide insight into being an entrepreneur in the global fashion industry. She will also discuss creating a business from scratch and implementing an on demand/social enterprise business model. This event will be held in two identical sessions, one beginning at 9 a.m. and the other at 10 a.m.

Geoff Johnson, chief innovation officer and vice president of product at Bypass, will speak at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, providing insight into being an entrepreneur in the tech industry, and the journey from founder to exit. Bypass is a leading innovator in enterprise point of sale systems, back office tools, and insight engines for the food and beverage industry.

An Entrepreneur Social Event will conclude Entrepreneurship Week 2017, and will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, at Bright Box Theater (15 North Loudoun Street, Winchester). This event will include an icebreaker exercise hosted by the Small Business Development Center, as well as several networking opportunities. All entrepreneurs are invited to attend and increase the power of their network.

For more information about Entrepreneurship Week, contact Business School Administrative Assistant Kerri Mariano at 540/665-4572 or kmariano@su.edu.