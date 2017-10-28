Shenandoah U. blasts Apprentice School, 50-15

The Shenandoah University football team clinched its second consecutive winning season Saturday with a 50-15 non-league victory over the Apprentice School.

Shenandoah (6-2) turned the ball over five times, including losing four fumbles, but rolled up 532 yards and scored its first rushing touchdown since week two with the easy win over NNA (1-7).

The victors first four TDs came via the run, snapping a string of 25 non-rushing touchdowns prior to Cory Bell‘s touchdown from 16 yards out with 9:46 to play in the first quarter.

Bell also had the squad’s last rushing touchdown, a 1-yard run that closed out the scoring in a 61-14 win at N.C. Wesleyan on September 9.

After jumping out to a 15-0 lead thanks to Bell’s 16-yard TD and a 69-yard scamper by Jalen Hudson, the Hornets found themselves in a tie ballgame as the Shipbuilders scored touchdowns with 38 seconds to play in the first and 9:06 remaining in the second.

That tie would last 4:36, until Bell finished off a 3-play, 25-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge to make it 22-15 with 5:30 left in the first half.

Shenandoah would score two more TDs before the half was out, getting another Bell one-yard run along with a 31-yard Hayden Bauserman-to-Leonard Scott TD pass, that allowed the Hornets to take a 36-15 lead into the break.

SU kept up the pressure in the final 30 minutes, scoring the lone two TDs of the half and coasting home to the 50-15 win.

The offense generated the 532 yards in total offense thanks to 327 through the air as Bauserman was 19-of-36 for 272 yards and two TDs against one interception.

He sat the entire fourth quarter, giving way to freshman Ben Augustino.

Bauserman and Augustino completed passes to 12 different receivers with Leonard Scott grabbing five balls for 70 yards and the touchdown.

Michael Ashwell only had three catches, but his first was good enough to give him the program record for receptions in a season. He now has 70 catches with two regular season games remaining.

Hudson finished with 136 total all-purpose yards – he had 79 rushing, 23 receiving and 34 in punt returns.

Shenandoah is back in action at ODAC co-leader Hampden-Sydney next Saturday in a 1 p.m. kickoff. The Hornets and Tigers are currently tied with Washington and Lee atop the league standings with 3-1 records.