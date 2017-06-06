 jump to example.com

Shenandoah U. baseball alum Morse promoted to Hagerstown

Published Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017, 9:26 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Washington Nationals organization has promoted Phil Morse to Hagerstown (Md.) of the South Atlantic League in transactions announced this past weekend.

shenandoah universityMorse, who was drafted in the 16th round last summer by the Nats, earned his promotion to Hagerstown after spending the past 2 1/2 months in extended spring training.

After reporting to the Suns on Saturday, Morse appeared in the seventh inning of the squad’s 5-3 loss to the Columbia Fireflies Sunday. The Vienna, Virginia native worked a scoreless frame, inducing two lineouts and a groundout while allowing a single and a walk to 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.

After being drafted last June, Morse made one appearance with the Nats Rookie League team in Florida before being promoted to Class A Auburn (N.Y.).

Hagerstown is currently on a road trip and plays at the Greensboro (N.C.) Grasshoppers tonight in a 7 p.m.contest. The Suns lead the Northern Division of the South Atlantic League with a 33-23 record.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Stuarts Draft High School honored in statewide campaign to keep teen drivers safe
Herring asks DeVos to stop delaying student loan forgiveness
Dooms Volunteer Fire Company carnival set for June 13-17
Voting history exhibit opens at Wayne Theatre on Thursday
Live auction at Vector Industries on June 14
P-Nats shell shocked in 9-8 loss to Frederick
Wayne Theatre hosting summer theatre camps
McAuliffe highlights clean energy certification programs at Tidewater Community College
VBL Roundup: Turks host Strasburg Tuesday night
Teens leading the way at Waynesboro YMCA
McAuliffe announces Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund Awards
Shenandoah baseball eighth in final ABCA poll
Keys shock Potomac in doubleheader sweep
USDA grant aimed at improving summer food security
Sen. Warner unveils new congressional website
Coming to Altria Theater: John Cleese on Nov. 10
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 