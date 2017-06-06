Shenandoah U. baseball alum Morse promoted to Hagerstown
Published Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017, 9:26 pm
The Washington Nationals organization has promoted Phil Morse to Hagerstown (Md.) of the South Atlantic League in transactions announced this past weekend.
Morse, who was drafted in the 16th round last summer by the Nats, earned his promotion to Hagerstown after spending the past 2 1/2 months in extended spring training.
After reporting to the Suns on Saturday, Morse appeared in the seventh inning of the squad’s 5-3 loss to the Columbia Fireflies Sunday. The Vienna, Virginia native worked a scoreless frame, inducing two lineouts and a groundout while allowing a single and a walk to 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.
After being drafted last June, Morse made one appearance with the Nats Rookie League team in Florida before being promoted to Class A Auburn (N.Y.).
Hagerstown is currently on a road trip and plays at the Greensboro (N.C.) Grasshoppers tonight in a 7 p.m.contest. The Suns lead the Northern Division of the South Atlantic League with a 33-23 record.
