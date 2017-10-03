Shenandoah QB Bauserman named to D3 Team of the Week

Shenandoah University junior Hayden Bauserman has been named to the D3football.com Team of the Week in selections announced Tuesday morning by the website.

Bauserman threw for a program record 559 yards and six touchdowns on 32 completions in 60 attempts Thursday night in a 51-38 ODAC victory over Randolph-Macon to earn his first-ever D3football.com honor.

Bauserman is the first SU player to be named to the D3football.com Team of the Week since punter Christian Arias earned the accolade following the week seven win at Bridgewater last season.

Shenandoah is back in action Saturday afternoon in a 1 p.m. home ODAC contest versus Emory and Henry.