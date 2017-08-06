 jump to example.com

Shenandoah National Park selects Duane Polcou for August Artist-in-Residence program

Published Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 8:19 am

Shenandoah National Park announced the selection of Somerset, N.J.,-based artist Duane Polcou as the August Artist-in-Residence.

shenandoah national parkPolcou has been a black and white fine art photographer since 1985, working primarily in 4×5 film, and now digital as well. He specializes in natural landscapes and throughout his career has photographed the Adirondack Mountains, Death Valley, Grand Canyon, Sierra Nevadas, Yosemite and the New Jersey coastline.

“One of my favorite destinations has been Shenandoah National Park, beginning with family camping trips in the 1970’s. It is such a magical place, and very few people have photographed it well in black and white” said Polcou.

His residency runs from August 8 through August 19, 2017. Park visitors are invited to join Polcou for a public program on Saturday, August 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51 on Skyline Drive). The public presentation is suitable for visitors of all ages.

Superintendent Jennifer Flynn stated: “National Parks have long been a place where artist and citizens alike have found inspiration and renewal.  We are excited to have Duane Polcou as the park’s next Artist-in-Residence, to share his talent with our visitors and to continue to create works of art that celebrate and commemorate the wonderful national treasure that is Shenandoah National Park.”

Shenandoah National Park is a jewel among National Park Service sites and offers a distinctive array of natural, cultural, and recreational opportunities for visitors.  The Artist-in-Residence program is established in numerous National Park Service sites to inspire artists to create and share art that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of these beautiful public lands.

Shenandoah’s Artist-in-Residence program is supported by a generous donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust.

“Donors to the Shenandoah National Park Trust are proud to fund programs like Artist-in-Residence, which explore new opportunities to connect people with this remarkable landscape,” stated Shenandoah National Park Trust President Susan Sherman.

More information about the Artist–in-Residence program can be found on the park’s website at: https://www.nps.gov/shen/getinvolved/supportyourpark/artist-in-residence.htm

