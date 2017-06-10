 jump to example.com

Shenandoah National Park seeks public input concerning proposed removal

Published Saturday, Jun. 10, 2017, 3:06 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The National Park Service is seeking public input on the draft Memorandum of Agreement concerning the proposed removal of five buildings in the Big Meadows Area known as the Big Meadows Cottages or Maids Cabins. These cottages are contributing structures in the Skyland Drive National Historic Landmark District (NHL) (entered in the National Register of Historic Places on September 19, 1997, amended October 6, 2008).

shenandoah national parkIn consultation with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), the park and the SHPO have jointly determined that the removal of the cottages will have an adverse effect on the Skyline Drive NHL. As required under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 (NHPA) the park and the SHPO have developed a draft MOA to mitigate the adverse effect to the NHL.  The draft MOA describes measures to be taken by the park to document the cottages prior to removal and protect any unknown archaeological resources during the removal process.

Last summer, the park solicited public input on the proposed removal. The park received 29 comments to consider. Many suggested that the cabins be moved to a new location and repurposed into “tiny houses” for people in need. The park will determine if the cabins are fit for habitation as is required by Title V of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act (PL100-77).

The cabins sit behind the Crescent Rock Cottage. The Virginia Sky-Line Company built Cottage A and B around 1933 and Cottage C, D, and E around 1939; all were constructed and located at Swift Run Gap, approximately 14 miles south of Big Meadows. In 1955, the Virginia Sky-Line Company moved the cottages to their present location, removed the original porches, and added a bathroom extension to the rear of each building. The park’s business partners at Big Meadows used these buildings as employee housing and, for the last 10 years, as storage. In 2013, the park reacquired control of the buildings.

The public has the opportunity to comment on the proposed action for a 30-day period ending on July 5, 2017. Maps and photographs of the cottages may be found online at parkplanning.nps.gov/SHEN.

Comments should be posted online at parkplanning.nps.gov/SHEN or sent to: Superintendent, Shenandoah National Park, Attn: Big Meadows Cottages, 3655 U.S. Highway, 211 East, Luray, VA 22835.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: June 12-16
JMU Children’s Theatre brings classics from page to stage
Game Notes: Turks host Staunton Braves
Amazon Web Services to create up to 1,500 new jobs in Fairfax County
Primary day voter info
Ferguson to expand operations, creating 434 new jobs in Newport News
Sunday Sundowns 2017 at Washington Park Pool
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: June 12-16
Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Mark Woods announces retirement
Generals top Lumberjacks, 8-6
Wood Ducks return favor with 1-0 shutout of P-Nats
Turks top TomSox, snap losing streak
Two football graduate transfers will not enroll at UVA
Squirrels dismantle first place Altoona
Castro’s homer in eighth gives Hillcats 4-3 win
What can we do to solve the e-waste problem caused by so many of us tossing our cell phones out and getting new ones every two years?
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 