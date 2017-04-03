 jump to example.com

Shenandoah National Park plans prescribed burn

Published Monday, Apr. 3, 2017, 5:54 pm

shenandoah national parkShenandoah National Park Fire Managers plan to burn 90 acres of Big Meadows sometime between April 4 and May 30, weather permitting. A portion of Big Meadows (milepost 51), the open area across from Byrd Visitor Center, is burned each year for the purpose of maintaining the open vista by preventing encroachment by trees and shrubs.

Prescribed burns are ignited by fire managers under a pre-determined set of conditions, including weather, fuel moisture and resource availability, in order to accomplish specific resource management objectives. All prescribed burns will be conducted as interagency projects, with local support, under the guidance and direction of trained and experienced National Park Service personnel.

The burn is anticipated to take one day to complete. Smoke from the burn may be visible in and around the Big Meadows area. Visitors driving in areas of smoke should take additional care by dropping speeds and ensuring their headlights are on. All park facilities will remain open during the prescribed burn.

Access to Big Meadows will be restricted during the burn.

