Shenandoah National Park hosts Youth Art Contest for Wildflower Weekend

Local children and teens who like art and wildflowers will have a chance to combine both in the Shenandoah National Park annual “Youth Art in the Park” wildflower art contest. The contest is held in conjunction with the Park’s annual Wildflower Weekend May 5-6, 2018.

The contest is open to students in grade levels K-12 in Albemarle, Augusta, Greene, Madison, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties. Students attending public, private and city schools, as well as home-schooled children living in these counties, may enter. Works may be submitted from home or through participating schools. Entries are due by April 13.

The contest overview, rules and the downloadable entry form are posted on the Park website: https://www.nps.gov/shen/ wildflower-weekend-youth-art- contest.htm

Judging will be among four grade levels: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Artists must submit 8 x 10-inch flat art (acrylic, oil pastel, crayon, watercolor, pencil, fiber, charcoal, etc.) depicting one or more native wildflowers.

There is a wildflower list and a reference photo gallery on the Park website.

Ribbons and other prizes will be awarded to the top entries from each grade level plus “Best in Show.” Top winners, family and teachers will be invited to a recognition ceremony in the Park on May 5. Winning artwork will be displayed at Park visitor centers, and scanned images may be used in future Park promotions. All artwork will be returned to the artists.

For more information about Wildflower Weekend and the “Youth Art in the Park” contest, contact Mara Meisel at (540) 999-3500, ext. 3282.





