Shenandoah National Park hosts Wildflower Weekend

Native spring wildflowers and children’s creativity will be celebrated during Shenandoah National Park’s 31st annual Wildflower Weekend, May 6-7.

Special hikes and programs will focus on the diversity and value of hundreds of species of flowering plants that are protected by the park. Visitors may also view the winning entries in the park’s annual “Youth Art in the Park” wildflower art contest. The top-winning works will be exhibited at Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51 on Skyline Drive) from May 6-13, and at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6) from May 14-21. Winning artists will be recognized in a ceremony at noon Saturday, May 6, at Byrd Visitor Center.

The featured speaker on both days will be watercolor artist Betty Gatewood, who will conduct botanical art workshops starting at Byrd Visitor Center and moving outside. No art experience is necessary, and all materials will be provided.

New this year is a one-way hike from Crescent Rock Overlook (mile 44.4) to Limberlost (mile 43). A van will return drivers to the overlook afterward. A new Powerpoint program, “Spring Wildflowers for Future Generations,” will be presented at Byrd Visitor Center. There will also be a bird walk and hikes to waterfalls, peaks and other favorite wildflower trails.

All programs are free and no reservations are needed. There is a $25-per-car entrance fee to Shenandoah National Park which is good for seven days or use a valid Annual or Lifetime Pass. The complete program schedule is posted on the park website: www.nps.gov/shen. For more information, contact Park Ranger Mara Meisel at (540) 999-3500, ext. 3282.