Shenandoah National Park features water quality on National Public Lands Day

Water quality will be the focus of the 24th National Public Lands Day volunteer event in Shenandoah National Park.

National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands. Shenandoah’s event will be held Saturday, September 30, at Byrd Visitor Center, mile 51 on Skyline Drive.

The event begins at 9:00 a.m. and is open to the public. Park entrance fees are waived on this special day.

Here is a brief schedule of activities for this year’s National Public Lands Day in Shenandoah:

Water Quality Monitoring Volunteer Event, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.– Join us and take part in the EarthEcho World Water Monitoring Challenge. This event is part of an international program that challenges the public to conduct basic water quality testing of their local streams. Volunteers will meet at the Byrd Visitor Center Auditorium at 9 a.m. for a brief orientation and training. Each group will then receive a water quality testkit to conduct the surveys on select streams in the park.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome, children need to be accompanied by an adult.

Volunteers must pre-register for the event.

Wear long pants and closed-toe shoes, apply sunscreen and bug spray, and bring plenty of water and snacks.

Freshwater Illustrated Films, 11:00 a.m., Noon, 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.Freshwater Illustrated is a non-profit organization that develops award-winning documentary films about freshwater ecosystems. These films will be shown in the Byrd Visitor Center Auditorium. Films will include the Last Dragons, Bringing Back the Brooks, and A Deeper Creek. Each lasts 10-15 minutes.

Wild Side of Shenandoah Ranger Talk,11:30 a.m.– Join a park ranger for a talk about the park’s wildlife and the important role the Park plays in protecting their habitat. 20-30 minutes.

Interpretative Tables & Children’s Activity Table, Noon to 3:00 p.m.– Learn all about our streams, their biodiversity, and how to better protect them with a variety of activities and coloring pages for kids of all ages.

Tour of Water Treatment Facility, 2:00 p.m. Join park staff for a behind-the-scenes look at the park’s water treatment facility.

National Public Lands Day is a great day to visit Shenandoah National Park because it’s your chance to help with a Park-improving volunteer activity while learning how to help even more in the future.