Shenandoah National Park announces temporary closure of Dark Hollow Falls Trail
Published Wednesday, Jul. 5, 2017, 9:57 pm
Front Page » Events » Shenandoah National Park announces temporary closure of Dark Hollow Falls Trail
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The popular Dark Hollow Falls Trail in Shenandoah National Park will be temporarily closed while trail crews make improvements.
Visitors may still access the falls via the Rose River Fire Road at mile 49.4 of Skyline Drive.
The Dark Hollow Falls Trail and parking area will be closed to the public from 6:30 a.m. July 11 through 5:00 p.m. July 13. Beginning at 5:00 p.m. July 13, crews will open the trail and parking area for the evenings, but will close each morning at 6:30while work continues. The trail and parking area will be closed daily from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through completion which is expected by July 16. However, adverse weather conditions could affect the schedule.
Crews will be working to make Dark Hollow Falls Trail safer by erecting fencing and making additional improvements to encourage hikers to stay on the trail and view the falls from established viewpoints. Each year, Park emergency medical personnel respond to numerous accidents caused by off-trail exploration around waterfalls.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion