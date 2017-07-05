 jump to example.com

Shenandoah National Park announces temporary closure of Dark Hollow Falls Trail

Published Wednesday, Jul. 5, 2017, 9:57 pm

The popular Dark Hollow Falls Trail in Shenandoah National Park will be temporarily closed while trail crews make improvements.

shenandoah national parkVisitors may still access the falls via the Rose River Fire Road at mile 49.4 of Skyline Drive.

The Dark Hollow Falls Trail and parking area will be closed to the public from 6:30 a.m. July 11 through 5:00 p.m. July 13. Beginning at 5:00 p.m. July 13, crews will open the trail and parking area for the evenings, but will close each morning at 6:30while work continues. The trail and parking area will be closed daily from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through completion which is expected by July 16. However, adverse weather conditions could affect the schedule.

Crews will be working to make Dark Hollow Falls Trail safer by erecting fencing and making additional improvements to encourage hikers to stay on the trail and view the falls from established viewpoints. Each year, Park emergency medical personnel respond to numerous accidents caused by off-trail exploration around waterfalls.

