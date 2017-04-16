Shenandoah National Park announces 2017 Seminar Series

The Shenandoah National Park Association is sponsoring the 2017 Resource Seminars in Shenandoah National Park. These seminars provide participants with the opportunity to get to know their national park a little more personally through in-depth, hands-on experiences. This year there are seven seminars that feature Shenandoah National Park as a place for inspiration, recreation, and renewal.

Trout Fishing in Shenandoah

Saturday, April 29, 2017, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The seminar will provide one-on-one instruction in fly fishing techniques. A one hour presentation on Trout Fishing in Shenandoah National Park and how to get started in fly fishing will be followed by hands-on fly fishing instruction by Harry Murray, author of Trout Fishing in Shenandoah National Park. Rods and reels will be provided or bring your own gear. Held at Graves Mountain Lodge.

$30 registration fee. Limited to 12 participants.

Stories in Stone: Geology of Shenandoah National Park

Saturday, May 13, 2017, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Underlying the present-day landscape of Shenandoah are remnants of hot, fiery lavas, explosive volcanic eruptions, and fragments of ancient rivers and oceans. Discover the amazing tale of oceans being born, continents colliding and mountains being thrust high into the sky. See how these rocks are being changed by the everyday processes of weathering and erosion that break them down and make ideal homes for the flora and fauna of Shenandoah. Learn about some of the impacts that human recreation has on these rocky ecosystems and how the park is taking steps to preserve and protect them for future generations to enjoy.

$40 registration fee. Limited to 20 participants.

Seeing and Recording Your Nature Experiences: A Journey into Keeping a Nature Journal

Friday, June 2, 2017, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2017, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Join Betty Gatewood and Rhonda Roebuck in creating nature journals to discover and record your Shenandoah National Park experience. Practice your observation skills, try basic art techniques, and learn new journaling exercises to record your experience which will enrich your knowledge of Shenandoah National Park. If you have never kept a nature journal this will get you started, and if you already keep one, this will introduce some new methods and materials. Participants will leave the seminar with ideas, art materials, and a journal to continue their journey into nature journaling.

$50 registration fee. Limited to 18 participants.

Rocky Mount Fire – 1 Year Later

Saturday, June 10, 2017, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Spend the day with Park Service Fire Ecologist Andrew Ruth and learn about the timeline of the 2016 Rocky Mount fire and learn how the vegetation is responding one year later. Participants will hike into the area burned to learn about the post-fire vegetation recovery.

$40 registration fee. Limited to 15 participants.

The Amazing World of Pollinators

Saturday, July 29, 2017, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Discover how the often unnoticed work of bees, butterflies, and other pollinators is essential in the interconnected community of wildflowers, plants, and wildlife in the Big Meadow. Ranger Mara Meisel and Park Volunteer & Master Naturalist Jack Price will lead indoor morning sessions followed by field sessions in Big Meadows.

$40 registration fee. Limited to 20 participants.

Nature Photography in Shenandoah National Park

Saturday and Sunday, August 26 & 27, 2017, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Professional photographers Ann and Rob Simpson will share their expertise through classroom instruction and field sessions on a variety of photography techniques including basic photography, scenic, macro, and telephotography. Saturday will be a beginner’s course; Sunday will be the advanced course. Participants may choose to attend either one day or both days.

$40.00 for single day, $70.00 for both days. Limited to 20 participants.

Meet the Trees of Shenandoah National Park

Saturday, September 9, 2017, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The park is home to over 110 species of trees. This seminar will help participants understand the forest around them as they hike the park’s many miles of trails. The morning session will cover general information on the park’s forest cover, what it is that makes a tree a tree, techniques to use in identifying trees, and an introduction to using a dichotomous key. The afternoon sessions will include a walk through the Limberlost forest where participants will get to apply the skills learned during the morning session.

$40 registration fee. Limited to 20 participants.

Advance reservations are required for these seminars and space is limited. To register, visit the Shenandoah National Park Association website: www.snpbooks.org. For more information, contact the Shenandoah National Park Association by email: snpagm@centurylink.net or phone: 540-999-3582. Members of the Shenandoah National Park Association receive a 20% discount on seminars.

There is a $25-per-car entrance fee to Shenandoah National Park which is good for seven days or use a valid Annual or Lifetime Pass. For more information about these events and other park programs, visit the Shenandoah National Park website at www.nps.gov/shen/ planyourvisit/index.htm