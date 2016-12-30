Shenandoah K-9 officer drives gets boost from VFW

Shenandoah VFW Post 8613 and the Auxiliary presented checks totaling $750 to the Shenandoah Police Department in support of their effort to obtain a new K-9 officer.

The existing K-9 had to be retired due to health issues and the Town of Shenandoah Police Department in Page County is raising money to purchase a new K-9.

The Shenandoah VFW Post 8613 and Auxiliary would like to challenge all non-profit organizations and small businesses within Shenandoah to open their hearts and wallets and show their support of the Shenandoah Police Department and their mission to succeed in obtaining this new K-­9 officer this holiday season.