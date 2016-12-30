Shenandoah K-9 officer drives gets boost from VFW
Published Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, 9:46 am
Front Page » Events » Shenandoah K-9 officer drives gets boost from VFW
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
Shenandoah Police Chief Paul Davis, Shenandoah VFW Auxiliary President Brenda Lam, Shenandoah Police 1st Sgt. William Wheeler and Shenandoah VFW Post 8613 Commander Tommy Jenkins.
Shenandoah VFW Post 8613 and the Auxiliary presented checks totaling $750 to the Shenandoah Police Department in support of their effort to obtain a new K-9 officer.
The existing K-9 had to be retired due to health issues and the Town of Shenandoah Police Department in Page County is raising money to purchase a new K-9.
The Shenandoah VFW Post 8613 and Auxiliary would like to challenge all non-profit organizations and small businesses within Shenandoah to open their hearts and wallets and show their support of the Shenandoah Police Department and their mission to succeed in obtaining this new K-9 officer this holiday season.
Related
Viewpoints
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints
on WVPT.
Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.
Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.
Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.
Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here
.
Missed a show? Watch OnDemand
and on our YouTube channel
.
Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.
Advertise
Get information on readership and advertising online with us.
AFP Classes
Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Graphic Design
Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Marketing/PR
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Search Engine Optimization
The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.
Video/Audio
Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.
Discussion