Shenandoah Fire volunteers launch new Bingo page for charity

Published Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, 10:45 am

If you’re a fan of bingo and want to help the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company then you’re in for a treat because the organization now has its own Facebook page. For the last few years, Shenandoah’s volunteer firefighters have used bingo as a way to raise funds for various projects.

Back in December 2015, the company continued a tradition that’s stretched back to the 80s by running a bingo night to help pay for a new fire truck. At a cost of $375,000, securing the funds to pay for a new fire truck isn’t easy, so Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company has used bingo to fill the gap.

With the events – held at the local community centre – becoming increasingly popular, the organizers decided to launch their own Facebook page in December. Making the announcement on December 28, the page will now act as a hub for the organization’s events and, hopefully, bring more people into the game.

 

Online Bingo Breathes New Life into the Game

Just as online bingo has exposed new people to the excitement of the number-based game, the Facebook page offers an online presence for the fire department. Indeed, over the last decade, online bingo has become hugely popular around the world and that’s caused an upturn in the number of players listening out for the call of the balls.

Thanks to increased access to games through a combination of online and mobile sites, more people have been given the opportunity to ante-up for a small amount. Naturally, however, players often need more of an incentive to play a game; especially if there’s money involved. To counter this natural trepidation, operators have developed various ways to play for free.

At mFortune, an operator that specializes in mobile games, “bingo no deposit” or “free play bingo” have become common phrases characteristic of their offering. After creating an account, new players will find a free cash “bonus” in their account. This bonus can then be used to join any of the site’s real money bingo rooms and win some real cash. This combination of increased access and free ways to play, bingo participation has rebounded following a lean period in the late 80s and 90s.

 

Using the Internet as a Tool for Good

Capitalizing on this trend for the good of the community, Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company is now hoping that its new presence on social media will tap into the ever-increasing online bingo culture. In fact, it’s not just our local organizations that have harnessed the recent resurgence of bingo. According to a recent article by the StarTribune, bingo helped to raise $1.5 billion for good causes in Minnesota last year.

Alongside other “charitable gambling” activities such as raffles and pull tabs, bingo events attracted more than $275 in donations from every person in the state. Although Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company’s bingo nights might not attract quite as much interest, it’s clear that bingo is an effective way to raise funds for the local community. Indeed, with more people aware of the game thanks to online gaming and social media helping to spread the word, 2017 could prove to be a bumper year for donations to the firefighters.

