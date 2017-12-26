Shenandoah Beerwerks Trail® launches passport program

The destination tourism offices that produced the award-winning Shenandoah Beerwerks Trail® have launched a new beer passport program.

“The passport program is designed to encourage craft beer drinkers to explore multiple breweries on the trail,” says Sheryl Wagner, the director of tourism for Visit Staunton.

Here is how the passport program works.

Pick up your free Shenandoah Beerwerks Trail Passport at one of our 14 breweries. You can also get the passport at Visitor Centers in Harrisonburg, Staunton, and Lexington, as well as the Rockfish Gap Tourist Information Center.

Request a passport stamp at each brewery you visit.

Collect at least six brewery stamps.

Mail in your completed passport to receive a Shenandoah Beerwerks Trail t-shirt*

Beer explorers can collect a stamp at any of the following 14 breweries, but only six brewery stamps are needed to fill up a passport booklet.

Basic City Beer Company

Bedlam Brewing Brothers Craft Brewing

Devils Backbone Outpost Brewery & Tap Room

The Friendly Fermenter

Great Valley Farm Brewery

Pale Fire Brewing Company

Queen City Brewing

Redbeard Brewing

Seven Arrows Brewing

Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company

Stable Craft Brewing

Three Notch’d Brewing Company

Wolfe Street Brewing Company

As an added incentive, the first explorers who fill up and redeem their passports will also have a chance to win the following prizes:

The 1st completed passport receives two 3-day General Admission tickets to Red Wing Roots Music Festival. Camping and parking are not included.

The 10th completed passport receives a half-day fly-fishing beginner class for two anglers from Mossy Creek Fly Fishing.

The 25th completed passport receives a paddle adventure for two with Twin River Outfitters on the Upper James River Water Trail.

“The Shenandoah Beerwerks Trail has become a very popular way to showcase the amazing assets in our region,” says Brenda Black, director of tourism for the City of Harrisonburg. “Our area is chock full of outdoor recreation opportunities, music festivals, and all of these fun activities pair exceptionally well with a visit to a taproom where you can taste some of the nation’s best beers.”

The Shenandoah Beerwerks Trail Passport Program follows on the heels of the creation of the very successful Shenandoah Beerwerks Trail, which launched in 2016. The Trail was developed by a joint partnership of five local tourism offices to promote the Valley’s growing craft beer industry and showcase the region’s natural tie-in with compatible tourism offerings. The alliance of tourism partners includes Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, Lexington/Rockbridge Area Tourism.