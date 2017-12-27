Shenandoah baseball ranked in preseason national poll

The Shenandoah University baseball team is the pre-season No. 16 team in the nation in rankings released this week by Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

Shenandoah, which finished second in the nation in wins last season with 41, has 241 points in the poll to come in three points back of No. 15 Oswego (New York) State and two in front of Johns Hopkins.

SU eliminated Hopkins from the Mid-Atlantic Regional last season.

Cortland (New York) is the pre-season No. 1, with 283 points. The Red Dragons are two points in front of defending national champion California Lutheran.

Roanoke, the sixth place finisher from the 2017 ODAC regular season that went on to win the ODAC Tournament title after suffering a tournament opening loss to the Hornets, is the pre-season No. 10 team.

SU was 3-0 versus Roanoke last season.

Shenandoah and the Maroons are the only two ODAC teams in the top 40. Randolph-Macon is one of 32 schools to receive voting consideration.

SU opens its 2018 season at home on February 17 with a non-league doubleheader versus Neumann (Pa.).