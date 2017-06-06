Shenandoah baseball eighth in final ABCA poll

The Shenandoah University baseball team completed its season as the No. 8 team in the American Baseball Coaches Association/Collegiate Baseball poll in results released Monday afternoon by the organization.

Shenandoah, which finished second in the nation in wins with 41, has 343 points in the poll to come in just ahead of No. 9 Johns Hopkins. Coach Kevin Anderson‘s club is 10 points back of No. 7 Cortland (N.Y.) State.

SU eliminated the Blue Jays from the Mid-Atlantic Regional with a 4-2 win on Sunday, May 21 that also sent the Hornets into the regional championship series.

Cal Lutheran, the 2017 national champion, is the No. 1 team in the poll. Washington and Jefferson, the national runner-up and wins leader with 42, is the No. 2 team.

Shenandoah finished 7-2 against teams appearing in the 30-team poll.