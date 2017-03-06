Shenandoah Baptist Church hosts revival

Shenandoah Baptist Church, in coordination with Harvest North America, will host a revival on March 12-15.

In addition to community outreach by church members and missionaries from Southwestern Baptist Theology Seminary, a guest preacher will conduct services at the church (428 Fourth Street in Shenandoah) at 7 p.m. on March 12, 13, 14, and 15. Each evening will include testimony and special music.

Church members and the missionaries, who will reside at the newly renovated parsonage, will be making appointments to call upon local residents throughout the revival.

“While we welcome new members, this is an effort to reach out to souls,” said interim pastor Paul Strassner.

For further information, call 540-652-6114 or email paulstrassner@yahoo.com.

Shenandoah Baptist Church, located at 428 Fourth St. in Shenandoah, was founded in 1891. Worship services are live-streamed on the Shenandoah Baptist Church Facebook page, Sundays from 11 a.m.-noon.